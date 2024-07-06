Local solution to rising

NEW DELHI: A global think tank has just recognised India’s food system as resilient enough to potentially achieve the goal of zero hunger. It said India’s food policy still promotes local procurement and distribution systems to support small farmers and secure food security of a large number of consumers by keeping them immune to global food price fluctuations.

However, it said India’s current system is under threat as state-brokered partnerships between small agroecological producers and industrial global agribusiness aggressively promoting multinationals food conglomerates through policy and finance may derail the country’s journey towards achieving the zero hunger target by 2030.

Experts say these partnerships are being made under pressure from biased global trade agreements such as the World Trade Organisation’s Agreement on Agriculture (AOA). The report points out that these agreements favour wealthy countries, which provide disproportionate subsidies to increase production and dump their produce in the Global South, which comprises poor and developing nations.

The International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food), is a global think tank that guides action for sustainable food systems around the world. It prods countries to make policy shifts to increase resilience in the face of growing hunger.

It cited a number of best practices of India and other countries in its latest report, ‘Food From Somewhere — Building food security and resilience through territorial markets’.

It underlined that the current industrial food chain failed to live up to expectations at a time when the world faced a series of shocks like the Covid-19 pandemic, Russian invasion into Ukraine and escalating climatic shocks that triggered supply chain chaos, volatile food prices, empty shelves and a surge in hunger levels.

According to the report, these shocks showed the limitations of the global industrial chains in a crisis-prone world. The report calls for shifts in policy to reverse the current trend by promoting sustainable and agroecological food systems.