Generative AI revolutionises software engineering beyond coding

BENGALURU : Generative artificial intelligence (AI)’s potential extends beyond writing code. A survey by the Capgemini Research Institute pointed out that Gen AI has applications in other software development lifecycle activities, such as code modernisation or user experience (UX) design. According to the survey, Gen AI tools are used today by 46% of software engineers for assisting them on various tasks. Both senior and junior software professionals also report higher levels of satisfaction from using Gen AI. They see generative AI as a strong enabler and motivator.

However, according to the report, 63% of software professionals declare using unauthorised Gen AI tools to assist them in tasks. This rapid take-up, without proper governance and oversight in place, exposes organisations to functional, security, and legal risks like hallucinated code, code leakage, and IP issues.

Pierre-Yves Glever, head of global cloud & custom applications at Capgemini, said, “Generative AI has emerged as a powerful technology to assist software engineers, rapidly gaining adoption. Its impact on coding efficiency and quality is measurable and proven, yet it holds promise for other software activities. However, we must remember that the true value will emerge from a holistic software engineering approach, beyond deploying a single ‘new’ tool.”

“This involves addressing business needs with robust and relevant design, establishing comprehensive developer workspaces and assistants, implementing quality and security gates, and setting up effective software teams. The focus should be on what genuinely generates value,” he added.

Gen AI is expected to play a key role in augmenting the software workforce, assisting in more than 25% of software design, development, and testing work in the next two years. About 80% of software professionals believe that by automating simpler repetitive tasks, Gen AI tools and solutions will significantly transform their function, freeing up time for them to focus on higher-value-adding tasks. More than three quarters of software professionals are confident that generative AI has the potential to boost collaboration with non-technical business teams. While the generative AI adoption for software engineering is still in its early stages, with 9 in 10 organisations yet to scale, the report found that organisations with active Gen AI initiatives are already reaping multiple benefits from its adoption – fostering innovation coming first place, followed by improving software quality. They also saw an improvement of between 7 and 18% (on average) in the productivity of their software engineering functions.