Hydrogen without carbon emissions, using microwaves

Hydrogen has immense potential in achieving ‘net zero’, wherein greenhouse gas emissions due to human activities are in balance with their removal. Hydrogen can generate electricity, power vehicles and industry, heat up homes during winters and make a huge positive difference in ensuring carbon emissions are kept in check. Now, a research team from the Institute of Chemical Technology (ITQ) — a joint research centre of the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV) and the Spanish National research Council (CSIC) — and the Institute of Information and Communications Technologies (ITACA) of the UPV has developed the design of materials that improve the process of obtaining hydrogen from water using microwave radiation. What’s more, the process allows hydrogen to be obtained from renewable electrical energy, thus avoiding carbon dioxide emissions during the hydrogen production. They have developed materials to improve hydrogen production from water using microwave radiation. The research relies on redox cycles, in which the material takes in and releases oxygen from water (which is two molecules of hydrogen and one of oxygen), stably separating hydrogen from oxygen. The basis of the redox chemical cycle: transfer of electrons between atoms of different elements in the presence of the induced electromagnetic field, which allows electrification. Microwaves benefit electrification of a redox process, like supplying electrical energy without the need for contacts, drastically reducing temperature cycles, in turn reducing complexities in obtaining hydrogen while maximizing energy efficiency.