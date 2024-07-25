Discover Dubai’s ultimate indoor escapes: Stay cool, entertained

Planning a vacation in Dubai during the summer with your friends and family? Fret not. Having a good time and exploring out and about doesn’t always have to be in the middle of day — baking yourselves in the scorching sun. And for those of you who have attachment issues with the AC, Dubai happens to offer an array of interactive indoor activities that you can indulge in during the day and always venture out as the sun appears closer to the horizon.

This way, you not only save yourself from being lathered in sunscreen from head to toe but will also end up gathering a collection of super Instagrammable golden hour pictures. Also, what if we told you that it snows in Dubai? You heard us right, there is ice and lots more! This curated list of destinations is sure to leave you tempted to alter your itinerary because it has something for everyone…

Shopping spree

You cannot return from Dubai with empty suitcases — but no we are not just talking about the night markets and honestly this is one such destination where you can look beyond fridge magnets to take back home as souvenirs. Fill your bags with aromatic oudhs, printed kaftans, designer lamps, home décor mementos, magnets, dry fruits and obviously how can we overlook gold ornaments at the Gold Souq.

Ski Land

For a start, check out Ski Dubai where you can take every opportunity to throw snowballs, make snow castles, build a snowman and of course an opportunity to check if you are naturally talented at skiing. Oh and don’t forget to click a bunch of cute selfies with the penguins and reindeer nestled in the close vicinity.