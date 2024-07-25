Discover Dubai’s ultimate indoor escapes: Stay cool, entertained

Planning a vacation in Dubai during the summer with your friends and family? Fret not. Having a good time and exploring out and about doesn’t always have to be in the middle of day — baking yourselves in the scorching sun. And for those of you who have attachment issues with the AC, Dubai happens to offer an array of interactive indoor activities that you can indulge in during the day and always venture out as the sun appears closer to the horizon.
This way, you not only save yourself from being lathered in sunscreen from head to toe but will also end up gathering a collection of super Instagrammable golden hour pictures. Also, what if we told you that it snows in Dubai? You heard us right, there is ice and lots more! This curated list of destinations is sure to leave you tempted to alter your itinerary because it has something for everyone…
Shopping spree
You cannot return from Dubai with empty suitcases — but no we are not just talking about the night markets and honestly this is one such destination where you can look beyond fridge magnets to take back home as souvenirs. Fill your bags with aromatic oudhs, printed kaftans, designer lamps, home décor mementos, magnets, dry fruits and obviously how can we overlook gold ornaments at the Gold Souq.
Ski Land
For a start, check out Ski Dubai where you can take every opportunity to throw snowballs, make snow castles, build a snowman and of course an opportunity to check if you are naturally talented at skiing. Oh and don’t forget to click a bunch of cute selfies with the penguins and reindeer nestled in the close vicinity.
Soul food
Dubai’s cosmopolitanism is well reflected in its culinary fare. While the homegrown restaurant Pickl can win you over with its signature Chicken Sando Burgers; the classy fine diner Clap boasts an assortment of Japanese delicacies to die for. Highly recommended here are the sushi variants and the dessert platter which not only appeal to you visually but are also quite delicious. The Time-Out Market overlooking the Dubai Fountain and Dubai Mall is where you would get a variety of cuisines all under one roof — from Asian, Mexican, Portuguese and Chinese to Lebanese and vivid and varied desserts. While Cassette, a creative hub, gives off a very cool café vibe with its healthy burgers, salads and mocktails but its plethora of bohemian fare from the Middle East will also take you by surprise. At the end of the day if the Indian in you is gnawing away for familiar flavours then find yourself at Revelry serving modern Indian fusion cuisine.
Artistic endeavours
Unleash your inner artist by visiting The Jamjar where you can enroll yourselves for a guided masterclass at filling in your own canvas. From adapting to a new artwork to creating something completely new from your own imagination, the expert guidance will help you transfer your thoughts onto the blank canvas in vivid colours. Alternatively, you can also make a quick stop at the Instagram-famous Arte Museum which makes you feel like you’re a part of the artistic exhibit. From imagining that you are in the middle of a jungle to being at the base of a waterfall, these are some of the unforgettable experiences anyone would certainly cherish.
Sport enthusiasts
If you love the rush, then head over to Chaos Karts without much ado and compete against other go karters for the best position on the grid. With an entire arena dedicated to indoor racing with a track ever-so-impressive, here’s a place to show off your driving skills or even fulfill a small part of your Formula One fantasies. But F1 isn’t the only popular sport in this city — let’s not forget about the Real Madrid World — the world’s first Real Madrid theme adventure park. Take in the air of being a footballer and stroll through their stadium, locker rooms, etc.