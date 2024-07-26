Building thriving ecosystem for tech progress

BENGALURU: Technology is emerging as the biggest strategic differentiator. The Union Budget 2024-25, presented on Tuesday, also highlighted how technology is an enabler of improving productivity. “For improving data governance, collection, processing and management of data and statistics, different sectoral data bases, including those established under the Digital India mission, will be utilised with active use of technology tools,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain, among others, should be focus areas, the Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday, stated. It pointed out that the world is in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution characterised by novel ways in which technology is becoming embedded within societies through ‘cyber-physical systems,’ Internet of Things, big data, nano-technology, and networks. “Evolving forms of machine learning, AI, blockchains, genetic engineering, quantum computing, advanced analytics, automation, and advanced manufacturing technology are some examples of what constitutes this technological revolution,” it added.

AI is being used across sectors and the Budget also brings some promising developments for the technology sector. The World Economic Forum’s report highlights an increasing focus on cognitive abilities, digital literacy, and proficiency in AI and big data. “This shift underscores the strategic imperative for businesses and the workforce to adapt to technological advancements and meet global market demands. Focus areas should include blockchain, AI, machine learning, Internet of Things, cybersecurity, cloud computing, big data analytics, augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D printing, and web and mobile development,” said the Economic Survey.