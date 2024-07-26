Building thriving ecosystem for tech progress

BENGALURU: Technology is emerging as the biggest strategic differentiator. The Union Budget 2024-25, presented on Tuesday, also highlighted how technology is an enabler of improving productivity. “For improving data governance, collection, processing and management of data and statistics, different sectoral data bases, including those established under the Digital India mission, will be utilised with active use of technology tools,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain, among others, should be focus areas, the Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday, stated. It pointed out that the world is in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution characterised by novel ways in which technology is becoming embedded within societies through ‘cyber-physical systems,’ Internet of Things, big data, nano-technology, and networks. “Evolving forms of machine learning, AI, blockchains, genetic engineering, quantum computing, advanced analytics, automation, and advanced manufacturing technology are some examples of what constitutes this technological revolution,” it added.
AI is being used across sectors and the Budget also brings some promising developments for the technology sector. The World Economic Forum’s report highlights an increasing focus on cognitive abilities, digital literacy, and proficiency in AI and big data. “This shift underscores the strategic imperative for businesses and the workforce to adapt to technological advancements and meet global market demands. Focus areas should include blockchain, AI, machine learning, Internet of Things, cybersecurity, cloud computing, big data analytics, augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D printing, and web and mobile development,” said the Economic Survey.
Pinkesh Kotecha, MD & chairman of Ishan Technologies, said the government’s commitment to enhancing data governance will help boost data centres and undoubtedly support the rising data-intensive needs of our country. Moreover, the focus on increasing FDI will spur investments in technology innovations, furthering India’s growth as a tech hub.
Interestingly, the Economic Survey 2023-24 also points out how the advent of AI casts a huge pall of uncertainty as to its impact on workers across all skill levels - low, semi and high. The Survey highlights a Staff Discussion Note of the International Monetary Fund published in June 2024 about how Gen AI raised profound concerns about massive labour disruptions and inequality.
The tech industry is undergoing a transformative phase and there has been a major focus on digital infrastructure, AI and cybersecurity. However, there is also a growing need to study the social impact of technologies such as AI. “Its (technology) productivity-enhancing potential is beyond doubt, but the social impact of emerging technologies such as AI via labour market disruptions and labour displacement is barely understood. It also has the potential to skew the capital and labour shares of income in favour of the former,” the Survey stated.