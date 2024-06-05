Moving Earth

In the areas of plate tectonics and crustal deformation, the contribution of French geologist Paul Tapponnier is immense. Tapponnier was born on January 6, 1947, in Annecy, France, and graduated in 1970 with an MS in geology from the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris. From 1972 to 1975, he was a research fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In 1978, he received a doctorate from the Universite Montpellier- II. Tapponnier was a pioneer in the use of satellite imagery for the study of plate tectonics. Plate tectonics is a scientific theory that explains how major landforms are created as a result of Earth’s subterranean movements. Accordingly, much of his research deals with Asian tectonics involving the collision of the Indian Plate with the Eurasian Plate.

Tapponnier headed several oceanographic research cruises and many field projects across the world. His research interests included Continental Dynamics and Tectonics, with particular emphasis on collision zones, plateaux and mountain belts, particularly in Asian-Mediterranean regions; Active faulting and seismotectonics, earthquake hazard assessment; Quantitative Geomorphology, state-of-the-art determination of current rates of active crustal deformation processes; and Rock mechanics and rock deformation physics.

Crustal deformation refers to the changing earth’s surface caused by tectonic forces that are accumulated in the crust and then cause earthquakes. Throughout the 1980s, Tapponnier frequented several prestigious institutions such as the Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Caltech, and Nanyang Technological University. He passed away on December 24, 2023 in Beijing, at the age of 76.