Recipe for climate disaster?

What we eat…

Global agencies have realised the food element in climate change. The United Nations notes that “What we eat, and how that food is produced, affects our health but also the environment”, adding that a third of all human-caused greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is linked to food.

“Food needs to be grown and processed, transported, distributed, prepared, consumed, and sometimes disposed of. Each of these steps creates greenhouse gases that trap the Sun’s heat and contribute to climate change,” the UN says.

Today, while the focus has positively shifted to ‘clean energy’ solutions, including making improvements in energy efficiency and transitioning to low-carbon transport, the area of tackling food emissions has remained neglected.

“Energy, whether in the form of electricity, heat, transport or industrial processes, accounts for the majority 76% of GHG emissions, but the global food system, which encompasses production, and postfarm activities such as processing, and distribution is also a key contributor to emissions,” echoes Hannah Ritchie of Our World in Data.

In 2019, food systems were responsible for ~26% of global GHG emissions, which today has exceeded 30%. The UN has stated that the largest chunk of food-related greenhouse gases comes from agriculture and land use, including methane from cattle’s digestive process, nitrous oxide from fertilisers, carbon dioxide from deforestation, manure management, rice cultivation, stubble-burning, and fuel use on farms.

Besides, a smaller portion of GHG emissions is caused by refrigeration and transportation of food, production of paper and aluminium for packaging, and food waste management. Also, meat production is a major contributing factor. Food wastage is a serious humanitarian and environmental concern, especially in rapidly developing, highly-populous countries like India.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme’s food wastage index report, 68.7 million tonnes of food is wasted annually in Indian homes, i.e. about 55 kg per person. This is second worldwide in terms of household wastage of food, only followed by China. “When we waste food, we also waste all the energy and water it takes to grow, harvest, transport, and package it.

And if food goes to the landfill and rots, it produces methane – a GHG even more potent than carbon dioxide,” explains the World Wildlife Fund. Besides, studies have found that ultraprocessed foods can contribute up to a third of the total dietrelated GHG emissions, not to forget the negative impacts on human health.

Plant-rich diets…

The world has understood the imperative that a solution against climate change could be on the plate. A recent Australia- oriented study from The George Institute for Global Health and Imperial College, London, has shown that switching food and drink purchases to very similar, but more environmentally friendly alternatives could reduce GHG emissions from household groceries by more than a quarter (26%).

“Making bigger changes – like swapping a frozen meat lasagne for the vegetarian option -- could push the reduction to as much as 71%. To make this happen will require on-pack labelling of greenhouse gas emissions for every packaged food product so that consumers can make informed choices,” it has advised.

Lead author and epidemiologist Dr Allison Gaines says, “Dietary habits need to change significantly if we are to meet global emissions targets, particularly in high-income countries like Australia, the UK, and the US. But while consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of the food system and willing to make more sustainable food choices, they lack reliable information to identify the more environmentally friendly options.”

The UN explains that reducing emissions from the food sector requires changes at all stages, from producers to consumers. “Where appropriate, shifting food systems towards plant-rich diets – with more plant protein (such as beans, chickpeas, lentils, nuts, and grains), a reduced intake of animal-based foods (meat and dairy) and less saturated fats (butter, milk, cheese, meat, coconut oil and palm oil) – can lead to a significant reduction in GHG emissions compared to current dietary patterns in most industrialised countries,” it says, calling for an adoption of a more balanced diet, reducing wastage.

Plant-based diets are known to be less burdening on the environment, at a production level. PeTA elucidates with an example: “It takes 2,500 gallons (9,463.5 litres) of water to produce a pound of meat, but only 25 gallons (94.63 litres) to produce a pound of wheat.” Meanwhile, the consequences of climate change have also undermined the stability of global food systems, decreased food security and diet quality, exposing vulnerable populations to malnutrition. Impacts are also noticed on soil fertility, crop yield, nutrients in foods, and pest resistance.

Therefore, a renewed effort by integrating resilient food systems, along with climatesmart agriculture, is needed to ensure sustainable diets that are adequately diverse, nutritious, and well-aligned with contextual ecosystem functions and environment conservation. The World Economic Forum has called for the implementation of conservation agriculture and agroforestry, which increases resistance to climate change by fostering soil health, water retention and biodiversity.

“Water utilisation is optimised by adopting cutting-edge technology like remote sensing and precision watering. Diversifying crops and animals increases the total system’s resistance to climatic change and market volatility,” the WEF adds. Also, curbing food wastage from home, composting, sharing, and using a reusable shopping bag can go a long way.

As mentioned earlier, when you throw away food, you are also wasting the energy, land, water, fertiliser, and money that were used to produce, package, and transport it. Only buy what you need – and use up what you buy. And there is no harm in buying imperfect-looking fruits and vegetables. You can also grow your own food, as much as possible, and consume it – Change begins at home!