60 per cent of ardent AI fans fear loss of control by 2030s

Over 60% of the most enthusiastic supporters of artificial intelligence (AI) believe they will not have full control over how the technology will impact their lives in the 2030s, according to a recent report by Ericsson. The figure escalates to over 70% among current early adopters, who harbour doubts about AI’s future role. Conducted by Ericsson ConsumerLab, the study titled 10 Hot Consumer Trends 2030s — the AI-Powered Future canvassed 6,500 early adopters across 13 global cities to gauge their perceptions of AI scenarios in the upcoming decade.

Artificial shoppers

Will personal AI assistants bring about the end of advertising? Almost 75% predict AI shopping assistants that screen out advertisements. Just as many also say big tech companies will use these shopping assistants to influence consumer purchases.

Generative fashion

Will fashion trends be dictated by AI in the future — or will “100% human made” be the new black in 2030? In the 2030’s humans will use plastic surgery to get the right AI-generated look, according to 6 in 10.

Sentient screenplays

AI cloned friends are set to appear in your generatively created movies – 68% foresee the ability to AI clone their friends to be part of their stories.

Human digital twins

Nothing left to chance: AI reduces uncertainty by simulating anything in daily life – 50% think people will simulate their marriages for future changes or divorce.

Programmed progeny

AI-assisted childcare promises relief for parents but concerns over loss of human empathy loom large — 74% foresee AI assistants in parenting boosting children’s technical skills but diminishing creative/emotional intelligence.

Govern by AI

Public AI may improve society but is likely to be challenged

by corporate AIs — 72% believe corporate AIs will outsmart societal AIs.

Empower-less employees

AI may boost your work performance but also strip it of meaning – 67% believe that AI will be necessary to get good job positions.

Data disorder

Regulation or a digital wild west, consumers’ future depends on who controls data – 75% think new regulations will allow citizens to opt out.

AI running wild

More interconnected AIs could start developing their own agenda – 59% think future co-existence with AIs could become difficult.

Key keepers

Will connected AI key keepers shield privacy or increase dependency in the digital age? Seven in 10 say button clicking, ID card swiping and remembering logins will become unnecessary as AI will handle that.