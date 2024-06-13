Kerala to host international conference on gender-inclusive tourism

Kerala, renowned as God’s Own Country, is set to host an international conference on responsible and gender-inclusive tourism in October 2024. This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to present Kerala’s experience in creating a sustainable and gender-inclusive tourism model to the world. Kerala, a global leader in responsible tourism initiatives, launched its Responsible Tourism (RT) scheme in 2008 to promote a sustainable and inclusive scheme. The state’s efforts were nationally recognised last year when Kanthalloor in Idukki won India Tourism’s Best Tourism Village Gold Award.

The conference will showcase Kerala’s success in promoting participatory development in tourism through the RT scheme, which has significantly impacted grassroots communities. The initiative has elevated Kerala as an all-season experiential destination with substantial benefits for local communities. The RT projects have been instrumental in highlighting Kerala’s art, craft and traditional livelihoods, earning numerous national and international honours.

The Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society (KRTMS) has evolved into a massive grassroots network with 25,188 registered units, of which 17,632 are either owned or led by women. So far, approximately 52,344 people have directly and 98,432 people indirectly benefited from its activities, mostly in rural areas. Over 150,000 families are now part of the project, which has resonated well with domestic and foreign tourists.

The conclave will also discuss plans to further strengthen the RT movement, which has gained global acclaim. Notable achievements include the RT Mission winning WTM London’s Responsible Tourism Awards for the STREET project in 2022 and the Aymanam RT project in 2021. Additionally, the RT Mission organises village, agricultural and farm tours, cultural and experiential tours and culinary experiences, helping integrate local communities into the mainstream and conserve the cultural ecosystem.