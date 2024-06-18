Urinary Incontinence: Help available to treat involuntary loss of urine

NEW DELHI: Do you leak urine when you cough, sneeze, or laugh? Do you often feel a sudden, strong need to urinate, even if you have just gone to the bathroom? Do you have difficulty emptying your bladder and need to strain when peeing? These symptoms may indicate a problem with your bladder function. Urinary incontinence (UI) can be a source of embarrassment when experienced in social settings or when it interferes with interpersonal activities. It is a common issue for men and women, albeit with differing etiologists, and can be managed.

People may experience urinary incontinence more frequently as they age, but it should not be automatically associated with aging. While it is more prevalent in women over 50, UI can affect individuals of any age. Additionally, it is essential to note that it is not categorised as a standalone disease; it can function as a symptom of an underlying medical condition.

The normal flow of urine from the kidneys to the bladder occurs through tubes known as ureters. The bladder serves as a reservoir for urine until a signal is sent to the brain, indicating the bladder is full.

Urinary Incontinence occurs due to issues within the urinary tract, says Dr Vimal Dassi, director of the department of urology, uro-oncology, robotics, and kidney transplant at Max Healthcare, Vaishali and Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He explained that structural changes in the pelvic floor area can be a potential cause of urinary Incontinence.

Three distinct types of UI exist. The first is stress incontinence, which manifests as leakage during activities that exert pressure on the bladder, such as coughing, sneezing, laughing, or exercising. The second type, urge Incontinence, is characterised by a sudden, intense urge to urinate, resulting in involuntary leakage. The third type, overflow incontinence, is marked by incomplete bladder emptying, leading to frequent or continual dribbling of urine.