Leh-Manali Highway gets a new green pit stop

Overlooking the Zanskar range and the Indus River, Royal Enfield’s inaugural Green Pit Stop in Ladakh — Camp Kharu — is strategically located on the Leh-Manali highway, serving as a blend of community, culture and conscious travel.

As part of the motorcycle brand’s social mission, the new establishment aims to work with 100 Himalayan communities to bolster their resilience against climate change.

Situated in the Kharu market, just a short drive from Leh city on the Leh-Manali highway (NH3), the camp is en route to popular tourist spots like Pangong, Tso Moriri and Hanle. The facility is managed by six self-help group (SHG) women from the Kharu village, aged between 37 and 55, selected with support from the village panchayat. These women have received comprehensive training in areas such as entrepreneurship, hospitality, bookkeeping, facility management, cooking and baking. They were also taken on exposure visits to Mumbai and Goa and mentored by established chefs like chef Prateek Sadhu, who is heading Naar.

The camp features a two-storied — 1,500 sq ft structure designed by architect Sandeep Bogadhi of Earthling using rammed earth architecture, an ancient and sustainable construction practice that results in a resilient and low carbon footprint structure. The facility is fitted with solar panels, designed to remain cool in the summers and warm in the winters, even in temperatures below 25 degrees.