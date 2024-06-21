Gen AI is the next wave of tech: Virtusa CTO

Virtusa Corporation has launched Virtusa Helio, which helps organisations leverage GenAI effectively in their digital transformation initiatives.

In an interaction with this newspaper, Ram Meenakshisundaram, chief technology officer at Virtusa Corporation, said Virtusa Helio is a brand for GenAI offerings and services and focuses on practical applications, aiming to deliver real-world solutions that generate tangible business benefits.

Virtusa’s research reveals near universal optimism for enterprise adoption of GenAI, with 90% of respondents saying that AI can make their organisations more efficient. The research points out that three out of four office workers say GenAI saves them an hour or more per day.

The research says younger workers who grew up as digital natives are embracing the new technology more quickly than older workers. Gen Z and millennials (Gen Y) are more familiar with generative AI, more comfortable using it, and more optimistic than Gen X, and older generations.

“GenAI is the next wave of technology, driving intelligence and autonomy within the digital economy. Considering the immense opportunities it offers, organisations must act by embracing it,” he said. According to him, generative AI is more than just a trend; it is a transformative force. He says Virtusa has harnessed GenAI across its offerings through the Virtusa Helio initiative.