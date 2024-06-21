Know the potential of virtual twin technology

Several sectors, especially manufacturing, use the virtual twin technology for optimal results. Virtual twins are digital replicas with real-time representation of behaviour and interactions. Gartner says data from multiple digital twins can be aggregated for a composite view across a number of real-world entities, such as a power plant or a city and their related processes.

But the scope of application of the new technology is much wider. According to a recent report by Dassault Systèmes, a virtual twin represents not only a product or system as it exists now but also how it was designed, tested and manufactured in the past, and how it could be operated and maintained in the future, thus providing provenance and prediction through the asset and systems lifecycle. It explains that in the manufacturing sector, virtual twins can maintain human-led process lines, while helping design and realise sustainable, autonomous factories of the future, with the ability to retrace all digital shifts made by an entire value chain over time.

Dassault Systèmes and Nasscom's report on the adoption and impact of virtual twin technology reveals high awareness and doubling of virtual twin adoption since the pandemic. It says 90% of the global enterprises have explored at least one virtual twin PoC (proof of concept) and there have been 2X virtual twin implementations during 2020-2023, compared to 2014-2019.

Indian enterprises have also started to explore virtual twins, and like global counterparts, they focus on product and process stages, and supplier selection.