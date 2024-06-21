Know the potential of virtual twin technology

Several sectors, especially manufacturing, use the virtual twin technology for optimal results. Virtual twins are digital replicas with real-time representation of behaviour and interactions. Gartner says data from multiple digital twins can be aggregated for a composite view across a number of real-world entities, such as a power plant or a city and their related processes.
But the scope of application of the new technology is much wider. According to a recent report by Dassault Systèmes, a virtual twin represents not only a product or system as it exists now but also how it was designed, tested and manufactured in the past, and how it could be operated and maintained in the future, thus providing provenance and prediction through the asset and systems lifecycle. It explains that in the manufacturing sector, virtual twins can maintain human-led process lines, while helping design and realise sustainable, autonomous factories of the future, with the ability to retrace all digital shifts made by an entire value chain over time.
Dassault Systèmes and Nasscom's report on the adoption and impact of virtual twin technology reveals high awareness and doubling of virtual twin adoption since the pandemic. It says 90% of the global enterprises have explored at least one virtual twin PoC (proof of concept) and there have been 2X virtual twin implementations during 2020-2023, compared to 2014-2019.
Indian enterprises have also started to explore virtual twins, and like global counterparts, they focus on product and process stages, and supplier selection.
Elements of virtual twin
The report says virtual twins are the product of convergence of multiple technologies applied to integrated IT-OT (information technology-operational technology) use cases. There are three core technology pillars – software applications, IT-OT (hardware, and connectivity technologies – that make virtual twins come to life. By capturing and emulating physical asset behaviour, in addition to its 3D structure and context, virtual twins evolve along with the physical asset over the lifecycle, thereby ensuring that the critical elements of provenance and continuity are managed.
According to MarketsandMarkets, in terms of revenue, the global digital twin market size was estimated to be about $10.1 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach $110.1 billion by 2028, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 61.3% from 2023 to 2028. It says the growth of the digital twin market is driven by the demand for digital twins in the healthcare industry and the increasing focus on predictive maintenance.
Though there are many advantages, one of the challenging factors is the cost of technology integration. Dassault Systèmes' report says virtual twin scale-ups will require effective handling of impending issues across data, tech integration, skilling, organisational readiness, and cost management. It says that 45% of virtual twin deployments take nearly 12-24 months at each level and that 88% enterprises were able to build a virtual twin in less than two years. Providers, particularly specialist suppliers of next-gen 3D simulation and experience capabilities, have a crucial role to play in helping organizations understand, plan, prepare, and execute virtual twins where most feasible and impactful.