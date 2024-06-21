‘Value for money’ top factor for Indian smartphone buyers: Survey

Value for money (25%) and latest technology (18%) are the top parameters for users while buying smartphones, a survey by Counterpoint Research shows.

Examining the primary considerations of Indian smartphone buyers, the survey reveals that one-quarter of respondents emphasise ‘value for money’ as a crucial factor, closely followed by ‘latest technology’ at 18%. High quality is the third most key factor consumers look for while buying a smartphone.

The survey also reveals that realme is the most popular smartphone brand among India’s youth, with 58% of the respondents in the 16-25 age group voting for it. The most common words with which realme is associated with are young, modern and playful, reflecting realme’s popularity among India’s young smartphone users. Realme is followed by Xiaomi (54%) and Vivo (53%).

Realme also emerges as the standout performer on these two parameters in the sub-Rs 20,000 price bracket, particularly among the youth.

Commenting on smartphone brand popularity among the youth, Arushi Chawla, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research, said: “The young generation approaches their smartphone purchases with strong enthusiasm. They prioritise latest technologies, value for money and stylish designs.”

She further says that in India, where approximately 60% of the smartphone market falls in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range, realme has established a robust position across all these three key parameters – latest technology (62%), value for money (63%) and stylish design (61%).”