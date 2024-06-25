Dental problems: Myths and facts

Myth 1: Dental problems decrease during the monsoon because of the cooler climate

Even though the weather is cooler, high humidity can promote bacterial growth, worsening dental issues. Consistent oral hygiene is essential year-round. Cooler temperatures might seem beneficial, but the high humidity during the monsoon season creates an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive. This can increase plaque formation and the risk of gum infections and cavities. Therefore, maintaining good oral hygiene practices like regular brushing, flossing, and using mouthwash is crucial, regardless of the season.

Myth 2: Rainwater is pure and safe for dental use

Rainwater can carry pollutants and impurities from the air, making it unsafe for oral hygiene without proper treatment. Using clean, filtered water is important for dental health. Rainwater can pick up contaminants such as dust, pollutants, and microorganisms as it falls through the atmosphere. These impurities can be harmful if used for drinking or oral hygiene. To ensure safety, it is advisable to use treated, filtered, or bottled water for drinking and dental care, especially in urban areas with higher air pollution.

Myth 3: You only need to visit the dentist during monsoon if there's an emergency

Regular dental check-ups are vital regardless of the season. Postponing visits can lead to minor issues becoming major problems, requiring more complex treatments. Regular dental visits are essential for preventive care. Dentists can detect early signs of problems such as cavities, gum disease, or oral infections before they become severe. Skipping routine check-ups, especially during the monsoon when infections can be more common due to higher humidity, can lead to complications that might require more invasive treatments like root canal or extraction.