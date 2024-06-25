Dental problems: Myths and facts

Myth 1: Dental problems decrease during the monsoon because of the cooler climate
Even though the weather is cooler, high humidity can promote bacterial growth, worsening dental issues. Consistent oral hygiene is essential year-round. Cooler temperatures might seem beneficial, but the high humidity during the monsoon season creates an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive. This can increase plaque formation and the risk of gum infections and cavities. Therefore, maintaining good oral hygiene practices like regular brushing, flossing, and using mouthwash is crucial, regardless of the season.
Myth 2: Rainwater is pure and safe for dental use
Rainwater can carry pollutants and impurities from the air, making it unsafe for oral hygiene without proper treatment. Using clean, filtered water is important for dental health. Rainwater can pick up contaminants such as dust, pollutants, and microorganisms as it falls through the atmosphere. These impurities can be harmful if used for drinking or oral hygiene. To ensure safety, it is advisable to use treated, filtered, or bottled water for drinking and dental care, especially in urban areas with higher air pollution.
Myth 3: You only need to visit the dentist during monsoon if there's an emergency
Regular dental check-ups are vital regardless of the season. Postponing visits can lead to minor issues becoming major problems, requiring more complex treatments. Regular dental visits are essential for preventive care. Dentists can detect early signs of problems such as cavities, gum disease, or oral infections before they become severe. Skipping routine check-ups, especially during the monsoon when infections can be more common due to higher humidity, can lead to complications that might require more invasive treatments like root canal or extraction.
Myth 4: Teeth sensitivity only increases in winter, not during monsoon
Sensitivity can spike due to abrupt temperature changes, including humid and variable monsoon climate. Using desensitising toothpaste and avoiding extreme temperature foods can help. Teeth sensitivity is often caused by the exposure of dentin, the layer beneath the enamel, to temperature changes. During the monsoon, the temperature fluctuations between humid days and cooler nights can trigger sensitivity. Additionally, acidic foods and drinks consumed during this season can erode enamel, exacerbating the problem. Using a desensitising toothpaste can help block these sensations, and avoiding very hot or cold foods can prevent discomfort.
Myth 5: Monsoon foods don't impact dental health
Monsoon cravings often include sugary and sticky treats that can cause tooth decay. Maintaining a balanced diet and brushing twice daily are key to preventing dental problems. The monsoon season often brings cravings for comfort foods, many of which are sugary or sticky, such as sweets, fried snacks, and starchy foods. These foods can stick to the teeth and provide a breeding ground for bacteria that produce acids, leading to tooth decay and cavities. To protect dental health, it is important to limit such foods, rinse your mouth after eating them, and ensure you brush your teeth thoroughly twice a day and floss regularly to remove any food particles.
Dr Parag M Khatri
Monsoon dental care
Consulting periodontist and implantologist, Practo Dental