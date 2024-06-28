5G subscriptions in India poised to touch 840 million by 2029

NEW DELHI: Ever since telecom service providers (TSPs) deployed 5G networks in India, consumers have been eager to experience the high-speed internet it offers. Since October 2022, the number of 5G network users has grown considerably, indicating the growing demand for this technology.

Recently, Ericsson released its Mobility Report, revealing several key insights into India's 5G network. According to the report, India's 5G subscriptions reached approximately 119 million by the end of 2023, reaching a 10% penetration rate. The report projects that 5G subscriptions in India will reach around 840 million by the end of 2029, representing 65% of all mobile subscriptions in the region.

It also highlights India's extensive mid-band deployments, covering more than 90% of the population in India by the end of 2023. Concurrently, total mobile subscriptions in the region are expected to grow to 1.3 billion by 2029. The report further emphasises that enhanced mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) are emerging as primary use cases for initial 5G applications.

Globally, the adoption of 5G subscriptions continues to grow across all regions. According to the report, over 160 million new 5G subscriptions were added worldwide in the first three months of 2024, bringing the total to more than 1.7 billion. Nearly 600 million new subscriptions are anticipated for the entire year of 2024.