Cloud spending up for 2025

BENGALURU: Now, businesses are showing growing interest in cloud spending, as 81% of Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) plan to increase their cloud spend in 2025.

Zoho in its recent survey found that businesses indicated that as they scale, by 2026, they want to invest in digital solutions for customer relationship management (CRM), and IT infrastructure management.

MSMEs’ spending on IT and cloud is on the rise: As the focus of MSMEs on DX (digital transformation) becomes stronger, and they aim to improve their growth prospects they bank on IT and cloud solutions. About 97% of the respondents allocate up to 20% of their revenue to their IT and cloud needs.

The survey found that as businesses scale and their operations grow or become complex in nature, their digital needs also tend to grow. While 49% of the micro enterprises said they would like to reduce their cloud spending next year, 44% of medium-sized enterprises stated that they want to increase their cloud spend for 2025.