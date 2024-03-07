This new three-day festival celebrates Dubai-India ties

Dubai and India share a deep-rooted and dynamic tourism relationship, characterised by mutual cultural affinity and robust economic ties. India is one of the largest sources of tourists for Dubai, attracted by its world-class shopping, humongous resorts and iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa. Conversely, India is a favoured destination for Dubai travellers seeking leisure, business opportunities and a taste of heritage.

The two destinations are connected by a multitude of direct flights, making travel between them convenient and accessible. Moreover, both Dubai and India have made concerted efforts to enhance tourism cooperation, with initiatives such as visa facilitation and promotional campaigns.

This enduring partnership has not only bolstered tourism but also strengthened the cultural and economic bonds between the two nations. Honouring the same, Dubai is gearing up to host the India by the Creek festival at Al Seef Park from March 8 to 10. Organised by Dubai Duty-Free in collaboration with the Indian Consulate General, the event promises to celebrate the rich historical ties between India and the Dubai Emirate.