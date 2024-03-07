This new three-day festival celebrates Dubai-India ties
Dubai and India share a deep-rooted and dynamic tourism relationship, characterised by mutual cultural affinity and robust economic ties. India is one of the largest sources of tourists for Dubai, attracted by its world-class shopping, humongous resorts and iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa. Conversely, India is a favoured destination for Dubai travellers seeking leisure, business opportunities and a taste of heritage.
The two destinations are connected by a multitude of direct flights, making travel between them convenient and accessible. Moreover, both Dubai and India have made concerted efforts to enhance tourism cooperation, with initiatives such as visa facilitation and promotional campaigns.
This enduring partnership has not only bolstered tourism but also strengthened the cultural and economic bonds between the two nations. Honouring the same, Dubai is gearing up to host the India by the Creek festival at Al Seef Park from March 8 to 10. Organised by Dubai Duty-Free in collaboration with the Indian Consulate General, the event promises to celebrate the rich historical ties between India and the Dubai Emirate.
The concept of India by the Creek was proposed to Satish Kumar Sivan, the Indian consul general in Dubai, during his G20 duties, highlighting that the profound relationship between the UAE and India transcends mere trade and mercantile interests. Leveraging its extensive experience, Teamwork Arts will orchestrate the festival, aiming to deepen the cultural connections between India and Dubai. The event is poised to become an annual highlight on the cultural calendar, offering free admission to people of all ages.
The festival will feature a lineup of distinguished figures and performers from India, including Purushottam Agarwal, an esteemed academic and writer; the renowned vocalist Malini Awasthi; the celebrated musician Alif; Navdeep Suri, a former diplomat, Ambassador to the UAE and writer; the versatile singer Sonam Kalra; and the legendary band Indian Ocean.
India by the Creek promises a captivating blend of activities, workshops and performances that will span from afternoon until night. Visitors can expect a cultural extravaganza that showcases the best of Indian art, music and literature, creating a unique and immersive experience for all attendees.