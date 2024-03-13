Effect of land conditions on Asian monsoon climate

Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have used numerical simulations to show how conditions on land impact weather during Asian summer monsoons. Focusing on the Tibetan Plateau, they studied how varied land conditions combined with fixed maritime conditions illuminate the specific effects of the land on the weather.

They found that the significance of land-atmosphere coupling varies greatly from year to year, with unexpectedly low dependence on maritime phenomena like El Nino.

Asian monsoon systems impact some of the most highly populated areas of the world, affecting enormous swathes of Asia and surrounding oceans. This massive circulation of air is largely driven by a significant temperature difference arising from how the Eurasian landmass and the seas around the Indian Oceans and western Pacific Ocean heat differently.

The impact of the land and sea both have a vital role to play, but separating out the effects of each has been very difficult. For example, the duration over which present atmospheric conditions affect future weather (the ‘memory effect’) is known to be shorter than one week: while land and ocean memory effects are important for seasonal forecasting, the specific effect of land conditions is not yet understood.

This inspired a team led by Dr Hiroshi G Takahashi from Tokyo Metropolitan University to examine some of the latest simulation data of weather in different years produced by cutting-edge climate models.