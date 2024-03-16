Great Backyard Bird Count in India records 1,036 winged species

First launched in 1998 as a fun activity, the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) today has grown into a global event with bird watchers from over 100 countries keeping an eagle eye on millions of birds and throwing valuable insights into their population dynamics. India is one among the key participants. This year, for the first time, birders from all states and Union Territories in India participated in the four-day annual exercise, uploading the second highest number of checklists and the third highest species of any country.

Every day, at least 2,180 birdwatchers from India came together for the four days (3,175 birdwatchers on Day 3), documented 1,036 species, and uploaded over 61,000 checklists. It was only second to the United States.

"At a global level, India did very well. For many of us, GBBC is more than just a count. It’s a yearly ritual, a chance to connect with nature, and an opportunity to contribute to something bigger than ourselves," said Bird Count India, a consortium of organisations that just released the preliminary results. The final results will be available by April.

Kerala recorded the most number of checklists in India and West Bengal the maximum species. Tamil Nadu came second in checklists and seventh in the number of species.