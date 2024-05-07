Leg-up to vericose vein treatment

KOCHI: Chronic Venous Insufficiency, a condition when the veins on the legs are damaged, is often seen in several people. While the traditional way of treating the condition was surgery, the condition can now be treated with minimally invasive procedures as well. There is a superficial venous system and a deep venous system.

Dr Shaheer Ali, senior consultant and head of department of interventional radiology said normally the direction of the blood flow in the leg is from the superficial to the deep vein system. “What happens in venous valvular incompetence is there happens a flow from the deep venous system to the superficial venous system - the superficial system dilates and can causes varicose veins. It can occur in the region of the thigh and leg,” he said.

He added chronic venous insufficiency is very common, as 25% of the population is affected. “It is commonly seen in people with jobs where they have to stand for a prolonged period of time, like teachers, shopkeepers, traffic police etc,” he said.

“An ultrasound scan of the lower limb is performed to see if there is Deep vein thrombosis and at what levels there is insufficiency,” said Dr Lijesh Kumar, head of the department and senior consultant in endovascular and interventional Radiology. “In females, pregnancy is a trigger factor and is the initial cause of varicose vein. Another thing is Deep vein thrombosis - which can cause thrombosis and damage to the valvular system,” added Dr Shaheer. Dr Lijesh added there is a CEAP classification to treat superficial vein insufficiency according to its symptoms. “There are several stages. The first stage is small spider veins. The second stage is a big varicose vein. The third stage is swelling (oedema) in the leg, the fourth stage is blackening of the leg, the fifth stage is dry wounds and the sixth stage is active ulceration,” according to him. Initially, people used to undergo surgery to treat the condition.