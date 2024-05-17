Gemini Live, gen AI tool among new launches at Google’s annual conference

NEW DELHI: At its annual developer conference held on Tuesday, Google I/O 2024, the US tech giant unveiled a wide range of advancements across its products and services. These included significant updates to the Gemini AI platform, exciting new features for Android and Workspace applications, and much more.

Gemini Live

The company introduced Gemini Live, a voice AI agent, and Project Astra, a prototype AI assistant that responds to video input. Gemini Live, expected to launch in the next few months, expands Gemini’s capabilities, letting users have in-depth conversations using their voice. Google also showed a video where its AI agent, Project Astra, could identify objects in camera feeds and understand code on computer screens, among other tasks.

AI generates images, videos and music

Google unveiled AI-powered generation tools for images, videos, and music named Imagen 3, Veo, and Music AI Sandbox, respectively. Imagen 3, a text-to-image generation model, was introduced by the company. Google claims that in side-by-side comparisons with other image generators, Imagen 3 is preferred.