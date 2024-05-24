India is at forefront of cloud adoption: Arijit Bonnerjee

BENGALURU: There is a definite shift to cloud among businesses and India is at the forefront of cloud adoption, says Arijit Bonnerjee, senior vice-president and head – India at Tata Communications. According to him, India is not at all lagging: in fact, some domestic industries have shown the way to the world in terms of cloud adoption including financial services.

Tata Communications has partnered with Cisco to launch Webex Calling with cloud Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) for enterprises doing business in India. Earlier, this service was offered through on-premises infrastructure; now, it is being set up on cloud. Bonnerjee sees huge opportunities in small and medium businesses. “While they are cost conscious, to set up this kind of (on-premise) infrastructure and also to manage it, is a big challenge for them. For SMBs, it is much easier to adopt something on cloud. They are in a growth phase and this is the right time for them to adopt cloud infrastructure so that when growth comes in, they will be able to capture the same,” he says.

He adds that pricing will depend on the number of users and services they require. According to the company, Webex Calling is a modern and complete business phone system that delivers enterprise-grade calling through a globally available cloud platform with over 14 million users around the world. It provides businesses with innovations, flexible deployment options and centralized administration.