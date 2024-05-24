AI war heats up: Tech giants vie for dominance

NEW DELHI: Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the hottest trend in the tech world, with every major tech giant scrambling to offer its own innovative solutions. Last week, Google unveiled its latest model, the Gemini 1.5 Pro. This powerful AI is capable of summarising conversations, captioning images and videos, and extracting data from even the largest documents. A few days ago, OpenAI also launched a new AI model and desktop version of ChatGPT. This new model, dubbed GPT-4.0, boasts of processing speeds twice as fast as its predecessor, GPT-4 Turbo, at half the cost.

Now, Microsoft has entered the fray with the announcement of a new category called Copilot+ PCs. The company’s 2024 Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are the first Windows PCs to be released under the Copilot+ PC platform. Currently, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series processors are the exclusive power source for Copilot+ PCs, although other chipmakers like Intel are expected to join soon.

What is new about it?

Performance

Microsoft claims Copilot+ PCs are the fastest and most intelligent Windows PCs ever made. They boast of 58% faster sustained multithreaded performance compared to the latest MacBook Air.

On-device AI

Copilot+ PCs come with powerful neural processing units (NPUs) capable of doing 40 trillion operations per second. These NPUs enable powerful AI features directly on the device, without the need to rely on the cloud.