First international tiger translocation could be from India to Cambodia this year

Tiger translocation from one reserve to another in a state or within the country isn’t a big deal. For example, a few tigers were successfully relocated within Uttarakhand from the Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

But by this year-end, chances are India would send four tigers to Cambodia to revive its extinct big cat population. Cambodia’s tigers were functionally declared extinct due to extensive poaching in 2016. But now there appears to be political will to reintroduce them into the wild. “If the project is successful, that will be the first translocation project of tigers anywhere in the world,” Indian ambassador Devyani Khobragade said.

India has hands-on knowledge of translocation, as its Cheetah Reintroduction Project was successful. The project was launched in 2022 to revive the population of the world’s fastest land animal almost 75 years after it went extinct in India. The process began with the introduction of eight African cheetahs from Namibia — five females and three males — in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, 2022. Subsequently, 12 cheetahs from South Africa were translocated to Kuno in February, 2023. After some teething trouble, their current population stands at 27.

As for inter-state translocation of tigers, the Uttarakhand government has agreed to shift four of them to Rajasthan. In accordance with the norms, the tigers for relocation to Rajasthan will not be captured from the protected forest area but from the buffer zone. A similar request for three tigers from Odisha is under the Uttarakhand’s consideration.