Simply Singapore!

Seated in Michael Wilson’s Michelin-starred restaurant Marguerite, set within the Flower Dome, we tucked into a delightful four-course meal. For a moment, we let go of the urge to worry about ticking off the next stop on our Singapore trip. It was then that we realised just how many short-haul and business travellers must be craving to experience this city on fleeting trips of only two or three days with hardly any time to spare.

This city’s welcoming, familiar atmosphere makes it hard to leave without exploring — even if it means revisiting its famous spots. If ‘cliché’ comes to mind, dismiss it, because these places always offer something new, drawing visitors back to see them in a fresh light.

This itinerary is designed for those escaping disappointment at destinations and long queues. For us, it was a full circle moment as we finally witnessed places we’d often written about as travel journalists. Your choices might vary depending on your schedule and interests, but the city’s iconic landmarks are famed as the beating heart of the ‘Lion City’ because they entice all kinds of guests and also because most luxe hotels, like ours — Mandarin Oriental — are located in the vicinity.

The first order of business post-touchdown is always hunting for food. So we crossed the Helix Bridge, which offers a view of the Merlion, Singapore’s mythical lion-fish mascot, in search of breakfast. On impulse, we chose a café at the ArtScience Museum, saving us time and allowing us to check out the popular Future World: Where Art Meets Science permanent exhibition by teamLabs c a digital playground with 17 interactive installations including slides, doodle corners, a crystal universe and aerial climbing and more — all designed to bring out your inner child. Anime fans also have The World of Studio Ghibli, running through February here.

With most shops closing at 10 pm, finding late night activities in the city centre can be tricky. For night owls, we recommend taking an MRT to Spring Leaf station to catch the free shuttle to the Singapore Night Safari, where wildlife adventure tram rides run till 11.15 pm. Since the park is open until midnight, there’s time to explore trails like Leopard, Fishing Cat, Wallaby and many others to get up and close to these majestic creatures.