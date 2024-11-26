A future where age is just a number

BENGALURU: What if we could spend most of our lives in good health? This idea of “healthspan”— the time we remain healthy— was the centre of discussions at the recent Bengaluru Tech Summit where experts from IISc and NIMHANS, alongside Dr Shriram Nene, founder of Pathfinder Health Sciences, Anurag Mairai, director of Global Outreach at Stanford Mussallem Centre at Stanford University, and others reflected on ageing. As people live longer, the question is not just limited to how long we live, but how well we live.
Experts suggest that by 2050, advancements in biotechnology could completely change how we think about ageing, making those extra years healthier, happier, and more fulfilling.
With a median age of 28, India has a young population now, but this won’t last forever. By 2050, the number of elderly will grow rapidly, putting immense pressure on the healthcare system. Acting now, by investing in ageing research and healthcare innovations, can help prepare us for the future, experts said.
Can science slow down aging?
Biotechnology offers exciting possibilities, says Ramray Bhat, associate professor at IISc, highlighting researchers are studying what happens inside our cells as we age—why they break down and how to stop it. “Therapies like senolytics (which remove harmful ageing cells) and stem cell treatments aim to slow or reverse ageing. Though many of these ideas are still being tested, they show promise for a future where ageing doesn’t have to mean illness,” he added.
Smart gadgets for better health
Wearable tech like smartwatches and fitness bands are already helping people monitor their heart rate, sleep, and activity. But imagine wearing a device that will warn you about a potential health problem before you even feel it. “By 2050, these gadgets will likely become even smarter, using artificial intelligence (AI) to give personalised health advice.
For example, AI could analyse data from wearables to create custom health plans, helping people avoid serious conditions like diabetes or heart disease. However, ensuring that such technology is affordable and available to everyone will be key,” said Dr Cathy Holloway, professor at UCL, adding that India could lead the way by combining innovation with affordability to make these tools accessible to all.
“Ageing is not the only challenge, biotech innovations are also transforming life for people with disabilities. Affordable hearing aids, adaptive clothing, and tools like haptic gloves are making life easier for differently-abled individuals,” NIMHANS professor Sanjeev Jain said. He highlighted that these technologies can be adapted for older adults, helping them maintain independence.
Mental health is also a growing concern as people age. Conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia require new solutions, such as brain health therapies or AI-driven cognitive training, professor Jain pointed out and added that India’s rich genetic diversity makes it the perfect place to develop personalised treatments that could benefit not just its population, but also the world.
Innovations, need of the hour
Highlighting India’s role in shaping the future globally, Dr Nene mentioned that companies like Google are pouring billions into research on ageing. India has the talent and resources to join this race but needs large-scale efforts to make an impact. “By setting up research hubs that bring together science, technology, and healthcare, India can drive breakthroughs in longevity and wellness. Startups, universities, and government bodies need to collaborate to create affordable, scalable solutions,” he said.