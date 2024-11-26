A future where age is just a number

BENGALURU: What if we could spend most of our lives in good health? This idea of “healthspan”— the time we remain healthy— was the centre of discussions at the recent Bengaluru Tech Summit where experts from IISc and NIMHANS, alongside Dr Shriram Nene, founder of Pathfinder Health Sciences, Anurag Mairai, director of Global Outreach at Stanford Mussallem Centre at Stanford University, and others reflected on ageing. As people live longer, the question is not just limited to how long we live, but how well we live.

Experts suggest that by 2050, advancements in biotechnology could completely change how we think about ageing, making those extra years healthier, happier, and more fulfilling.

With a median age of 28, India has a young population now, but this won’t last forever. By 2050, the number of elderly will grow rapidly, putting immense pressure on the healthcare system. Acting now, by investing in ageing research and healthcare innovations, can help prepare us for the future, experts said.

Can science slow down aging?

Biotechnology offers exciting possibilities, says Ramray Bhat, associate professor at IISc, highlighting researchers are studying what happens inside our cells as we age—why they break down and how to stop it. “Therapies like senolytics (which remove harmful ageing cells) and stem cell treatments aim to slow or reverse ageing. Though many of these ideas are still being tested, they show promise for a future where ageing doesn’t have to mean illness,” he added.