AI will positively influence sustainability goals

BENGALURU: About 96% of Indian executives believe that artificial intelligence (AI) can positively impact their sustainability goals. IBM released its State of Sustainability Readiness Report 2024, and according to that, globally, respondents had a positive take on AI’s potential for sustainability as nine out of 10 surveyed executives agree that AI will positively influence achieving their sustainability goals. Most business leaders in India are already leveraging the power of AI, as 64% of Indian companies are actively using AI in their sustainability efforts.

The report also reveals that 98% of Indian business leaders surveyed are planning to increase investment in IT for sustainability over the next one year. The research states that the majority of Indian respondents view investments in IT as vital not only for environmental responsibility but also to drive long-term business resilience (61%) and brand reputation (64%).

“As sustainability becomes central to business growth strategies, AI is proving to be a game-changer in driving responsible growth,” said Sandip Patel, managing director of IBM India/South Asia. “Today, India stands out as a leader in AI-driven sustainability. Business leaders across the country view sustainability as a strategic lever for transformation, and IBM is advancing AI solutions to help accelerate their sustainability goals,” he added.

The report also highlights water usage as one of the top challenges specific to Indian companies.

While 81% of Indian leaders adopt a proactive approach towards Climate Resilience, 54% implement opportunity-driven sustainability investments.

Recommendations

The report provides following key recommendations to business leaders: