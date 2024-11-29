Top five tech trends to watch in 2025

BENGALURU: rom the emergence of smaller GenAI language models and AI agents to semiconductors and spacetech, Capgemini’s tech trends for 2024 received a lot of attention. This year, Capgemini has unveiled its TechnoVision Top 5 Tech Trends to Watch in 2025, which is focused on the technologies that are expected to reach an inflection point in 2025. The focus is on AI and generative AI (Gen AI), and it is anticipated that they will have a significant impact on other key technologies which are likely to reach a stage of maturity or breakthrough in 2025.
Generative AI
From copilots to reasoning AI agents
1 AI systems are now evolving from isolated tasks to specialised and interconnected agents, and Gen AI is now more about agentification. According to a report from Capgemini Research Institute, which will be published in January next year, 32% of top executives place AI agents as the top technology trend in data and AI for 2025. AI systems can handle dynamic decision-making in more sensitive environments where correctness is paramount. The next step will be the rise of a superagent, an orchestrator of multiple AI systems, optimising their interactions. In 2025, these advancements will enable new AI ecosystems across industries, allowing new levels of efficiency and innovation, experts with Capgemini said.
Cybersecurity
New defenses, new threats
2 Organisations across various industries view cybersecurity as a big challenge. Up to 44% of top executives in the upcoming Capgemini Research Institute report place the impacts of Gen AI in cyber as the top technology topic in cybersecurity for 2025. To mitigate these risks, there have been renewed investments and innovations in endpoint and network security, increased efforts to automate threat detection, especially using AI-driven threat intelligence, as well as an effort to prepare for the future by reinforcing encryption algorithms, in particular the growing interest into Post-Quantum Cryptography to protect against the next expected disruption: quantum-computing threats.
AI-driven robotics
Blurring the lines between humans and machines
3 Advancements in AI technology have accelerated the development of next-generation robots, building upon innovations in mechatronics and expanding beyond traditional industrial uses. While robotics used to be dominated by hard-coded, task-specific machines, the development of Gen AI is spurring the development of new products including humanoid robots and collaborative robots - or cobots that can adapt to diverse scenarios and learn continuously from their environment.
Nuclear
The surge of AI driving the clean tech agenda
4 According to Capgemini, the energy industry is in the midst of a transformative shift, with the energy transition accelerating at an unprecedented pace, and this change is fueled by mounting pressure to fight climate change and supported by rapid innovations across various sectors, from renewables and biofuels to low carbon Hydrogen and beyond. Nuclear energy stands out as a focal point for 2025, and nuclear energy is re-emerging at the top of the business agenda, propelled by the urgent need for clean, dependable and controllable power that can support the rising energy demands of AI and other high-energy technologies. Major tech players are now turning to nuclear energy to meet their growing computing needs.
New generation supply chains
Agile, greener and AI-assisted
5 In the past few years, businesses have had to navigate increasingly complex, unpredictable market conditions. Key technologies including AI, data, blockchain, IoT and connectivity with Terrestrial Satellite Networks are now playing a strategic role in improving the cost efficiency, resilience, agility, circularity, and sustainability of supply chains. These technologies are allowing companies to enhance their predictive capacities and navigate an ever-changing ecosystem as they have now reached a sufficiently high level of maturity and therefore reliability. Also, progress in space tech is particularly essential to increase coverage in white spots which is crucial for companies to be able to control their entire supply chains throughout the globe.
Apart from these, Capgemini points out that engineering biology, quantum computing and artificial general intelligence are technologies that will shape the coming five years.