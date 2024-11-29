Top five tech trends to watch in 2025

BENGALURU: rom the emergence of smaller GenAI language models and AI agents to semiconductors and spacetech, Capgemini’s tech trends for 2024 received a lot of attention. This year, Capgemini has unveiled its TechnoVision Top 5 Tech Trends to Watch in 2025, which is focused on the technologies that are expected to reach an inflection point in 2025. The focus is on AI and generative AI (Gen AI), and it is anticipated that they will have a significant impact on other key technologies which are likely to reach a stage of maturity or breakthrough in 2025.

Generative AI

From copilots to reasoning AI agents

1 AI systems are now evolving from isolated tasks to specialised and interconnected agents, and Gen AI is now more about agentification. According to a report from Capgemini Research Institute, which will be published in January next year, 32% of top executives place AI agents as the top technology trend in data and AI for 2025. AI systems can handle dynamic decision-making in more sensitive environments where correctness is paramount. The next step will be the rise of a superagent, an orchestrator of multiple AI systems, optimising their interactions. In 2025, these advancements will enable new AI ecosystems across industries, allowing new levels of efficiency and innovation, experts with Capgemini said.

Cybersecurity

New defenses, new threats

2 Organisations across various industries view cybersecurity as a big challenge. Up to 44% of top executives in the upcoming Capgemini Research Institute report place the impacts of Gen AI in cyber as the top technology topic in cybersecurity for 2025. To mitigate these risks, there have been renewed investments and innovations in endpoint and network security, increased efforts to automate threat detection, especially using AI-driven threat intelligence, as well as an effort to prepare for the future by reinforcing encryption algorithms, in particular the growing interest into Post-Quantum Cryptography to protect against the next expected disruption: quantum-computing threats.