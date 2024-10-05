Climate shocks linked to increased domestic sexual violence

NEW DELHI: A new study shows that climate change-induced floods and landslides are likely to lead to increased domestic violence, especially against women or sexually intimate partner violence (IPV). The violence impacts poorer countries more.

India is mostly affected by natural disasters related to hydro-meteorological factors such as floods and landslides , which contribute to domestic violence. However, no clear connect could be established between disasters like extreme temperatures, drought, earthquakes, volcanic eruption and forest fires, and IPV.

Instances of IPV manifest two years after the event, according to the study published in the PLOS Climate journal. Authored by Prof Jenevieve Mannell from University College London and his colleagues, they analysed data from 156 countries between 1993 and 2019 for the study.