Jaipur embraces green festivities, new global connections

Nestled in the heart of Rajasthan, Jaipur stands as a vibrant emblem of India’s rich cultural tapestry, blending traditional grandeur with modern development. Known as the ‘Pink City,’ Jaipur is celebrated for its architectural marvels, regal heritage and festive spirit.

This year, Jaipur’s festive landscape is evolving with new regulations aimed at promoting eco-friendly celebrations and reducing pollution. Spearheaded by the Rajasthan government and the Department of Environment and Climate Change, these rules prioritise ‘green’ fireworks, marking a balanced approach to Deepavali that fosters environmental responsibility without dampening the joy of celebration. From 8 pm to 10 pm, residents in select districts of Rajasthan can indulge in this responsible festivity, maintaining air quality and enhancing public well-being.

There’s a magic to Deepavali in Jaipur that’s unlike anywhere else. The city’s iconic forts, palaces and bustling bazaars are beautifully adorned with countless lights, diyas and colourful decorations, transforming it into an enchanting, illuminated wonderland. Every street glows with decorative lanterns, while vibrant rangoli designs adorn entrances and pathways, symbolising prosperity and joy.

Adding to Jaipur’s allure, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma recently inaugurated the new Terminal 1 at Jaipur International Airport, exclusively dedicated to international travel. Designed with motifs inspired by Jaipur’s heritage — like camels, elephants, palaces and forts — the terminal enhances the airport’s capacity, promising to cater to over 1.5 million travellers annually. This expansion positions Jaipur as a growing hub for global travellers, with connections to destinations across the Middle East and Kuala Lumpur.

Terminal 1 is a visual tribute to the city’s heritage, adorned with traditional jaali work, intricate wood carvings and a vivid palette of orange and purple, all reflecting Jaipur’s architectural finesse. Covering a sprawling 128,000 square feet, the terminal combines efficiency, comfort and sustainability, incorporating recyclable materials and eco-conscious practices that align with global airport design trends.