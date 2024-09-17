Odisha yet to set its decarbonisation goal

BHUBANESWAR: As India aims to achieve its ambitious target of net-zero emission by 2070, states are expected to play a pivotal role in driving the country towards the goal. However, Odisha despite being one of the first states to prepare its action plan to fight climate change, is yet to set its decarbonisation target, raising apprehensions about its commitment to the zero emission objective.

At the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) held in Glasgow in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. The PM had also announced that the country will take significant steps before 2030 to realise this goal.

The target, however, relies heavily on the participation of states, especially those with high industrial activity. Odisha is one such state that has figured in the list of top states in terms of CO2 emissions. A report, ‘Challenges and Policy Implications of a Low Carbon Pathway for Odisha’, released by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) in January this year revealed that the net greenhouse gas (GHG) emission of the coastal state, known for its vast mineral resources and industrial sectors, is about 9.3%.

Though the state has taken significant steps to facilitate a transition towards renewable energy and fight climate change, it appears to be moving slowly in formulating a clear decarbonisation roadmap. As it is, only a handful of states have clearly underlined the target they have set for achieving net-zero emission.

However, Odisha is the first state to get its second phase of climate action plan approved from the National Steering Committee on Climate Change (NSCCC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC).