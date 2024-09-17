Personalised medicine and AI are transforming cardiac care

NEW DELHI: Despite significant advancements in medical science, heart disease remains a major global health challenge, continuing to be the leading cause of mortality worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are responsible for approximately 18 million deaths annually.

Traditional methods of diagnosing and treating cardiovascular conditions often rely on generalised approaches, which may not fully account for individual patient differences. However, recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) and personalised medicine are transforming cardiovascular care, offering more targeted and effective treatments.

Experts highlight how AI has enabled medical practitioners to perform more comprehensive assessments of cardiac patients, allowing them to predict potential outcomes and tailor treatment protocols with greater precision.

“During diagnostic tests, vast amounts of data are generated. As humans, we tend to focus on key findings, often overlooking additional data that may contain valuable insights. AI helps us analyse the entire dataset, identifying patterns that may go unnoticed,” said Dr Manish Bansal, senior director, clinical & preventive cardiology, cardiac care, Medanta, Gurugram. “For instance, when a patient undergoes an echocardiogram, AI can assess not only the obvious issues, like valve narrowing, but also subtle factors that could affect future risk. This leads to more accurate evaluations and helps guide decisions on whether early surgical intervention is necessary,” he said.