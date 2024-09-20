UP to launch catamaran boat tours across Ayodhya, Kashi and Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh is set to enhance its tourism offerings with the introduction of catamaran and mini cruise services, providing visitors to Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura with a unique post-monsoon experience. The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation has launched these services to showcase the scenic charm of these historic cities from the water. The state government has taken the necessary steps to ensure the smooth rollout of the new operations. Following the monsoon season, Ayodhya and Kashi will resume their catamaran services, while Prayagraj will introduce mini cruises, giving tourists a fresh perspective on the cities’ rich cultural and historical heritage.

Modern catamarans have been supplied to Ayodhya and Kashi by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), with electric boats provided for Prayagraj. These vessels have been handed over to the state’s tourism body to strengthen the region’s appeal. The air-conditioned catamaran in Ayodhya can comfortably accommodate 50 passengers, while Prayagraj’s two mini cruise boats will each seat 30, offering a serene and immersive journey along the serene river.

In addition to these, six motorboats, each seating six passengers and two rescue boats for emergencies have been allocated to the tourism department. The state is implementing a public-private partnership (PPP) model to manage these services effectively, with tenders already issued and regular boat operations expected to commence once the monsoon subsides.

These water-based tours form part of Uttar Pradesh’s broader strategy to boost tourism. By providing a novel way to explore the cities, the initiative aims to generate employment opportunities, promote eco-friendly travel and attract more visitors from across the globe to the state’s cultural and historical landmarks.