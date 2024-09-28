Value nature right as India is facing severe climate impacts

Over the last two months, as heavy monsoon rains triggered devastating floods and landslides across India impacting over 6,00,000 people in Assam, submerging seven districts in Gujarat and over 100 villages in Telangana, and killing over 300 people in Kerala the story increasingly remained the same.

We urgently need to rethink our climate and disaster resilience strategies as costs rise. An important aspect would be to recognise and economically value the critical role that nature-based solutions play in mitigating these impacts.

Nature-based solutions are actions that protect, conserve, restore, or sustainably manage ecosystems while addressing societal and environmental challenges. These could range from restoring wetlands to improve water quality to planting urban forests that mitigate heat waves, to creating coastal buffers that reduce the impact of storms and flooding.

A recent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) highlights that these nature-based solutions (NbS) are cost-effective strategies for reducing risks from various climate-induced disasters, which are expected to cost the world a staggering USD 12.5 trillion in economic losses by 2050.

A 2020 study by the World Economic Forum estimated that restoring wetlands in India alone could yield an additional USD 89.6 billion in benefits over the next 30 years. Despite significant advantages, investments to scale up NbS continue to remain glaringly inadequate. Here are some practical steps that can help close this investment gap.

Quantify benefits

First, create a framework to quantify the economic benefits of nature-based solutions. A key challenge in investing in NbS is the lack of quantifiable metrics how many lives and livelihoods can a mangrove patch help save? Nature’s benefits are often seen subjectively, making it hard to build a strong investment case. Without clear data, the economic value of NbS is underappreciated. A standardised evaluation method with targeted indicators would fix this.

For instance, we created the ENSURE (Effective Nature-based Solutions Utilisation and Resource Evaluation) framework, which provides guidelines for quantifying the cost-to-benefit ratio, and carried out a case study on mangrove restoration in Maharashtra.

Mainstream it

Second, mainstream NbS for disaster risk reduction. Naturebased solutions hold immense potential to reduce disaster risk across different sectors and regions in India. Government schemes such as the Mangrove

Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) and Amrit Dharohar, which focuses on protecting wetlands and aquatic biodiversity with the help of local communities, are excellent examples of targeted NbS interventions reducing disaster risk.

Conservation vs development

Third, tackle the stigma around conservation versus development. NbS projects can drive transformative changes that address climatic risks while challenging the often-perceived conflict between conservation and development. These initiatives can offer long-term job security by creating diverse employment opportunities.

These jobs could be crucial, especially for marginalised communities who can be engaged in various stages of these projects, such as in ecosystem restoration, sustainable forestry, community-based tourism, and agroforestry

SHREYA WADHAWAN

Programme Associate at the Council on Energy,Environment and Water

DR VISHWAS CHITALE

Senior Programme Lead at the Council on Energy,Environment and Water