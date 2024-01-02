Explainer | Decoding disease X: Ailments in humans & animals can no longer be treated in isolation

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid pandemic has turned the focus on zoonotic diseases that have emerged as a constant threat to the world. If the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus- 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a zoonotic virus, led to an unforeseen life-altering pandemic worldwide, many researchers have warned it as a mere sign of what may emerge as certain zoonotic diseases could become potentially deadlier causing future pandemics, dubbed as disease X.

Since India is predominantly an agricultural country, and animal husbandry is crucial to the economy, several risk factors like rising population, rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and deforestation leading to disturbance in the ecological system are all set to trigger zoonotic diseases and help in spread of infections that were once confined to nonhuman species.

According to WHO, almost 60% of all human infections and 75% of newly emerging infectious diseases are of zoonotic origin. Out of every 10 infectious diseases identified in humans, six are zoonotic diseases, originating from animals. Emerging diseases are a growing public health threat in the country.

The ever-increasing human intrusion into natural e c o s y s t e m s , growing demand for animal-based food products, international trade, travel and several other factors have expanded human exposure to the diseases. Studies revealed, of 1,407 human pathogens discovered so far, 816 were zoonotic, capable of being transmitted naturally between animals and humans. Among them, as many as 177 are emerging or reemerging, and of these 130 are classified as zoonoses. The emerging and reemerging pathogens are set to cause many infections to human health and impact the economy like the Covid-19 pandemic.

What are zoonotic diseases?

Zoonoses are diseases transmissible from animals to humans. The infections can be bacterial, fungal, viral, or parasitic. Mammals, birds, reptiles, and probably amphibians are amplifier hosts for these viral zoonoses. Some common examples of zoonotic diseases are bacterial (salmonellosis, brucellosis, plaque, and leptospirosis), fungal (cryptococcus and histoplasmosis), parasitic (leishmaniasis, hydatid disease, schistosomiasis, and toxoplasmosis), and viral (rabies, influenza, and yellow fever).

Zoonotic diseases which are prevalent in India are the Nipah virus, avian influenza, rabies, Japanese encephalitis, leptospirosis, scrub typhus, Hantavirus, SARS, cysticercosis, brucellosis, toxoplasmosis, anthrax, plague, echinococcosis and Schistosomiasis and Kyasanur forest disease (KFD). New emerging diseases of public health importance are avian influenza, Nipah, trypanosomiasis, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) and H1N1.

Scientists estimate that three out of every four new or emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals and more than six out of every 10 known infectious diseases in people can be spread from animals. Ebola, SARS, MERS and Zika are some of such diseases that emerged over the last century. As per the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), zoonotic disease like brucellosis have emerged from Assam, Kerala and Rajasthan; Japanese encephalitis from Tamil Nadu to Uttar Pradesh; leptospirosis from Maharashtra to Punjab; melioidosis from Assam and Karnataka; cutaneous leishmaniasis from Delhi to Rajasthan to Jammu and Kashmir; KFD from Karnataka to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Goa; Nipah from West Bengal to Kerala and scrub typhus from Arunachal Pradesh to Tamil Nadu to Odisha.

Noted microbiologist and former ICMR member Dr Tribhuvan Mohan Mohapatra said rapid urbanisation, human infringement on once-wild environments and dietary diversity have led to increased contact between humans and animals facilitating the transmission of these diseases. Given the changing climate and ecology, the mortality and morbidity due to zoonoses will be greater than usual due to several factors including limited prevention and management strategies and lack of vaccines and therapeutics directed towards such viral infections, he said.

“It is high time that the country is prepared by strengthening surveillance with a strong laboratory network to identify diseases both in animals and humans at the earliest to launch prompt containment action before an outbreak becomes a pandemic,” added Dr Mohapatra.

Action plan

Health matters are now interrelated due to emergence of zoonotic diseases and it is difficult to treat human, animal or wildlife health in isolation. Collaboration across sectors and disciplines can only contribute to protect health, address challenges like infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance and food safety besides promoting good health and maintaining ecosystems.

As warned by WHO, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is now focusing on at least 20 zoonotic diseases including anthrax, scrub typhus, rabies, swine flu, bird flu, bovine tuberculosis, Nipah, brucellosis, blastomycosis, psittacosis, trichinosis, cat scratch disease and histoplasmosis. The country is all set to pilot ‘One Health Programme’ that envisages carrying out surveillance of important bacterial, viral and parasitic infections of zoonotic as well as trans-boundary pathogens.

With the risk of infectious pathogens capable of jumping the barriers of species increasing post-Covid, states have been asked to involve all stakeholders, including agriculture, veterinary and wildlife wings, strengthen the public health laboratories for early diagnosis and develop additional methodologies when required for surveillance and understanding the spread of emerging diseases.

