Smokers seeking to quit can now look for low-cost medications

KOZHIKODE: Cytisine, a plant-based compound, increases the chances of successful smoking cessation by over two-fold compared with placebo and may be more effective than nicotine replacement therapy, a study has found. In India, there are around 12 crore smokers based on the Global Adult Tobacco Survey India conducted during 2016-17.

It adds that the average age of starting tobacco use in India is 18.7 years. At the same time, the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS-4) among 13-15 year olds found that 9.6% of boys and 7.4% of girls use tobacco. The survey also revealed that 38% of cigarette smokers, 47% of bidi smokers and 52% of smokeless tobacco users started using tobacco before age 10.

Cytisine, a low-cost, generic stop-smoking aid has been used in eastern Europe since the 1960s and has shown no serious safety concerns, the researchers said. However, the compound is not licensed or marketed in most countries outside central and eastern Europe, making it unavailable in most of the world, including many low- and middle-income (LAMI) countries where it could make a big difference to global health. “For a person who has been smoking for a long period and in high quantities, it won’t be easy to quit the addiction/habit. They may not be able to quit with their will power alone.

It is here that medical intervention is required and is provided to them,” said Dr Shameer VK, assistant professor, general medicine department, Government medical college, Kozhikode. The study, published in the journal Addiction, pooled the results of eight trials comparing cytisine with placebo, in nearly 6,000 patients. The combined results showed that cytisine increases the chances of successful smoking cessation by over two-fold compared with placebo, the researchers said.

“Medical help given to patients usually involves giving an alternative to tobacco, like nicotine patch or chewing gum. The dose is gradually brought down and stopped over time in this method. This is generally costly. Another method is giving medicines to manage withdrawal symptoms, which is also not cheap. For a financially weak person, these treatment therapies are not affordable,” added Dr Shameer.

The study noted that cytisine may be more effective than nicotine replacement therapy, a medically approved way to treat people with tobacco use disorder by taking nicotine through means other than tobacco. “Our study adds to the evidence that cytisine is an effective and inexpensive stop-smoking aid. It could be very useful in reducing smoking in LAMI countries where cost-effective smoking cessation drugs are urgently needed,” said Omar De Santi from Centro Nacional de Intoxicaciones (CNI), Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to doctors, when an individual smokes a cigarette, 30% of the smoke enters the lungs of the smoker and the rest is released into the surrounding environment, affecting second-hand smokers. “World-wide, smoking is considered the main cause of preventable death. Cytisine has the potential to be one of the big answers to that problem,” said De Santi, lead author of the study.

The research also looked at two randomised controlled trials comparing cytisine with nicotine replacement therapy, with modest results in favour of cytisine, and three trials comparing cytisine with varenicline, without a clear benefit for cytisine. Cytisine was first synthesised in Bulgaria in 1964 as Tabex and later spread to other countries in eastern Europe and Asia, where it is still marketed, according to the researchers.

In 2017, the Polish pharmaceutical company Aflofarm began selling it as Desmoxan, a prescription-only medicine, and Canada approved it as an over-the-counter natural health product, Cravv, they said. Because cytisine is a low-cost drug, it could form part of a plan to increase accessibility to drug therapy for smokers, which tends to be limited in LAMI countries, the researchers added. (With inputs from agencies)

