Plants with a past

The work of Birbal Sahni, India’s foremost palaeobotanist, has enriched understanding of the country’s prehistoric landmass. Born in Bhera, in today’s Pakistani Punjab, on November 14, 1891, Sahni was the third child of meteorologist Lala Ruchita Ram Sahni. Bhera was close to the Salt Range and the Khewra region’s geology, which interested the young Sahni into paleontology and geology. He was also influenced by his grandfather Ruchi Ram, who conducted amateur research in chemistry.

Even the family library included books on science, and Sahni studied botany under Shiv Ram Kashyap -- the ‘Father of Indian Bryology’. He graduated from Emmanuel College, Cambridge, in 1914, and was awarded a D.Sc. by the University of London in 1919. During his time in England, Sahni worked on a Revision of Indian Gondwana Plants (1920, Palaeontologica Indica). He also worked with German plant morphologist Karl Ritter von Goebel in Munich. Sahni returned to India in 1920, to serve as Professor of Botany at Banaras Hindu University and Punjab University.

He was appointed the first Professor and Head of the Botany Department of the Lucknow University in 1921, a position he held until his death. The University of Cambridge awarded him an Sc.D. in 1929. As part of his work, Sahni worked on living plant species including Nephrolepsis, Niphobolus, Taxus, Psilotum, Tmesipteris and Acmopyle, examining evolutionary trends and geographical distributions. His ability to apply theory to observations and make hypotheses were influential on his students.

He also studied the fossil plants of the Deccan Intertrappean beds, suggesting that the Lower Narmada area around Nagpur and Chhindwara was coastal based on fossils that showed a similarity to estuarine palms of genus Nipa. Based on the ecology of plants and the altitude of the fossil finds, he also attempted to estimate rates of uplift of the Himalayas. In later years, Sahni would establish the first center for botanical and palaeobotanical investigations in India. He was a founder of The Paleobotanical Society, which established the Institute of Palaeobotany on September 10, 1946. Sahni passed away on April 10, 1949.

