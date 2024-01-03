Women’s emotional tears antidote for men’s aggression

By Express News Service

If male aggression is on the rise across the world, here’s a study that has come up with just the right solution: sniffing women’s emotional tears can reduce male aggression, as a study has found that women’s tears contain chemicals that block aggression among men. Researchers from Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel made this strange but potentially beneficial finding. The researchers discovered that sniffing female tears blunted brain activity about aggression, which in turn they found led to reduced aggression.

The researchers first found this effect during their tests conducted on rodents, who displayed an absence of aggression when their female counterparts shed tears — an example of social chemo-signalling. Interestingly, while chemo-signalling is commonly detected during research on animal models, it has been fairly less understood to be present among humans. But the latest research changes things. To try it out on people, the researchers gave a group of men actual tears from women in one sample and saline water in another. But the men did not know which was what.

The researchers created conditions among men to make them aggressive and revenge-seeking in a game involving money, and in which the revenge and aggression was in the form of making the other men lose money. They found that aggression dropped by 40% among men who unknowingly sniffed women’s tears compared to those who sniffed saline water. The findings were confirmed using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner on the men. They found that aggression-related brain regions of prefrontal cortex and anterior insula failed to be active among men who had sniffed women’s emotional tears.

