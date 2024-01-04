Taj Sawai opens in Ranthambore, Rajasthan

By Express News Service

Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan welcomes Taj Sawai, Ranthambore, a hotel that is an exquisite fusion of timeless allure and contemporary aesthetics nestled on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park. Perfect to spot the elusive Royal Bengal Tiger, the property with 60 keys in Khilchipur Village is an indulgent retreat with a colonial design inspired by the flora and fauna of the region.

As you step into our welcoming pavilion, two serene lily ponds greet you before unveiling a haven with 56 distinctive rooms and four suites meticulously designed to envelop you in luxury after an exhilarating adventure in the wilderness. Embark on a culinary journey at our all-day dining retreat, Machan or savour global flavours at Tropics, inspired by the heart of Italy, the enchanting lands of Southeast Asia and the rich tapestry of India.

The Whiskey Lounge bar transports you to the cosy ambience of a rustic wood-side cabin featuring captivating books. Inspired by India’s ancient wellness legacy, the J Wellness Circle promises a holistic rejuvenation experience. The spa unveils onto a private outdoor deck, revealing an uninterrupted panorama of the serene Talai waterbody, an infinity pool and a fitness centre that offers holistic rejuvenation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan welcomes Taj Sawai, Ranthambore, a hotel that is an exquisite fusion of timeless allure and contemporary aesthetics nestled on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park. Perfect to spot the elusive Royal Bengal Tiger, the property with 60 keys in Khilchipur Village is an indulgent retreat with a colonial design inspired by the flora and fauna of the region. As you step into our welcoming pavilion, two serene lily ponds greet you before unveiling a haven with 56 distinctive rooms and four suites meticulously designed to envelop you in luxury after an exhilarating adventure in the wilderness. Embark on a culinary journey at our all-day dining retreat, Machan or savour global flavours at Tropics, inspired by the heart of Italy, the enchanting lands of Southeast Asia and the rich tapestry of India. The Whiskey Lounge bar transports you to the cosy ambience of a rustic wood-side cabin featuring captivating books. Inspired by India’s ancient wellness legacy, the J Wellness Circle promises a holistic rejuvenation experience. The spa unveils onto a private outdoor deck, revealing an uninterrupted panorama of the serene Talai waterbody, an infinity pool and a fitness centre that offers holistic rejuvenation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp