Home Xplore

Taj Sawai opens in Ranthambore, Rajasthan

Embark on a culinary journey at our all-day dining retreat, Machan or savour global flavours at Tropics, inspired by the heart of Italy,

Published: 04th January 2024 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Taj Sawai

By Express News Service

Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan welcomes Taj Sawai, Ranthambore, a hotel that is an exquisite fusion of timeless allure and contemporary aesthetics nestled on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park. Perfect to spot the elusive Royal Bengal Tiger, the property with 60 keys in Khilchipur Village is an indulgent retreat with a colonial design inspired by the flora and fauna of the region.

As you step into our welcoming pavilion, two serene lily ponds greet you before unveiling a haven with 56 distinctive rooms and four suites meticulously designed to envelop you in luxury after an exhilarating adventure in the wilderness. Embark on a culinary journey at our all-day dining retreat, Machan or savour global flavours at Tropics, inspired by the heart of Italy, the enchanting lands of Southeast Asia and the rich tapestry of India.

The Whiskey Lounge bar transports you to the cosy ambience of a rustic wood-side cabin featuring captivating books. Inspired by India’s ancient wellness legacy, the J Wellness Circle promises a holistic rejuvenation experience. The spa unveils onto a private outdoor deck, revealing an uninterrupted panorama of the serene Talai waterbody, an infinity pool and a fitness centre that offers holistic rejuvenation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taj Sawai Rajasthan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp