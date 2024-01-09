Myth Busters about thyroid health

By Express News Service

Dr Mahesh DM, Consultant, endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru clears misconceptions about thyroid health

Myth: Anyone with thyroid disorder will develop goitre

Fact: While both are linked to the thyroid, goitre and nodules differ. Thyroid nodules are lumps within the gland, while goitre is a visible neck swelling due to an enlarged gland, sometimes caused by nodules. Though associated with thyroid issues, goitre isn’t certain.

Myth: Obesity can result in thyroid disorder

Fact: Though there may be a link between obesity and certain thyroid conditions, it cannot be generalized. Many other factors like insulin resistance, genetics, family history, lifestyle and environmental exposures play a crucial role and contribute to thyroid health.

Myth: If you have thyroid disorder, you should take medications for life

Fact: The need for lifelong thyroid medication is subject to the specific condition. Hypothyroidism, where the gland produces insufficient hormones, requires lifelong medication. However, in hyperthyroidism, which occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much hormones, depending on the severity, antithyroid medications are recommended to control hormone production for a year or two and lifelong medication may not be needed.

Myth: Delay in treating thyroid issues, will lead to cancer

Fact: Delaying thyroid treatment in most conditions including hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism doesn’t directly increase the risk of thyroid cancer. It can have serious health consequences due to the underlying condition itself.

Myth: Women with thyroid issues can never get pregnant

Fact: Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can affect fertility. With appropriate medical management, women with thyroid conditions can conceive and deliver healthy babies.

Myth: People with thyroid issues should not consume vegetables

Fact: It’s a myth that all vegetables are off-limits for thyroid patients, but one does need to be mindful of goitrogens found in some cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, and kale. These can affect iodine intake, but only in specific cases like severe iodine deficiency or uncontrolled hypothyroidism.

Myth: Add more salt loaded with iodine to keep thyroid issues at bay

Fact: It’s not recommended to add excessive salt to your diet, even if it’s loaded with iodine. Instead, you should consume a balanced diet that includes natural sources of iodine

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Dr Mahesh DM, Consultant, endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru clears misconceptions about thyroid health Myth: Anyone with thyroid disorder will develop goitre Fact: While both are linked to the thyroid, goitre and nodules differ. Thyroid nodules are lumps within the gland, while goitre is a visible neck swelling due to an enlarged gland, sometimes caused by nodules. Though associated with thyroid issues, goitre isn’t certain.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Myth: Obesity can result in thyroid disorder Fact: Though there may be a link between obesity and certain thyroid conditions, it cannot be generalized. Many other factors like insulin resistance, genetics, family history, lifestyle and environmental exposures play a crucial role and contribute to thyroid health. Myth: If you have thyroid disorder, you should take medications for life Fact: The need for lifelong thyroid medication is subject to the specific condition. Hypothyroidism, where the gland produces insufficient hormones, requires lifelong medication. However, in hyperthyroidism, which occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much hormones, depending on the severity, antithyroid medications are recommended to control hormone production for a year or two and lifelong medication may not be needed. Myth: Delay in treating thyroid issues, will lead to cancer Fact: Delaying thyroid treatment in most conditions including hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism doesn’t directly increase the risk of thyroid cancer. It can have serious health consequences due to the underlying condition itself. Myth: Women with thyroid issues can never get pregnant Fact: Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can affect fertility. With appropriate medical management, women with thyroid conditions can conceive and deliver healthy babies. Myth: People with thyroid issues should not consume vegetables Fact: It’s a myth that all vegetables are off-limits for thyroid patients, but one does need to be mindful of goitrogens found in some cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, and kale. These can affect iodine intake, but only in specific cases like severe iodine deficiency or uncontrolled hypothyroidism. Myth: Add more salt loaded with iodine to keep thyroid issues at bay Fact: It’s not recommended to add excessive salt to your diet, even if it’s loaded with iodine. Instead, you should consume a balanced diet that includes natural sources of iodine Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp