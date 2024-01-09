Myth Busters about thyroid health
Dr Mahesh DM, Consultant, endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru clears misconceptions about thyroid health
Myth: Anyone with thyroid disorder will develop goitre
Fact: While both are linked to the thyroid, goitre and nodules differ. Thyroid nodules are lumps within the gland, while goitre is a visible neck swelling due to an enlarged gland, sometimes caused by nodules. Though associated with thyroid issues, goitre isn’t certain.
Myth: Obesity can result in thyroid disorder
Fact: Though there may be a link between obesity and certain thyroid conditions, it cannot be generalized. Many other factors like insulin resistance, genetics, family history, lifestyle and environmental exposures play a crucial role and contribute to thyroid health.
Myth: If you have thyroid disorder, you should take medications for life
Fact: The need for lifelong thyroid medication is subject to the specific condition. Hypothyroidism, where the gland produces insufficient hormones, requires lifelong medication. However, in hyperthyroidism, which occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much hormones, depending on the severity, antithyroid medications are recommended to control hormone production for a year or two and lifelong medication may not be needed.
Myth: Delay in treating thyroid issues, will lead to cancer
Fact: Delaying thyroid treatment in most conditions including hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism doesn’t directly increase the risk of thyroid cancer. It can have serious health consequences due to the underlying condition itself.
Myth: Women with thyroid issues can never get pregnant
Fact: Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can affect fertility. With appropriate medical management, women with thyroid conditions can conceive and deliver healthy babies.
Myth: People with thyroid issues should not consume vegetables
Fact: It’s a myth that all vegetables are off-limits for thyroid patients, but one does need to be mindful of goitrogens found in some cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, and kale. These can affect iodine intake, but only in specific cases like severe iodine deficiency or uncontrolled hypothyroidism.
Myth: Add more salt loaded with iodine to keep thyroid issues at bay
Fact: It’s not recommended to add excessive salt to your diet, even if it’s loaded with iodine. Instead, you should consume a balanced diet that includes natural sources of iodine