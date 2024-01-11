Jaipur diary: The Oberoi Rajvilas introduce new rooms

By Express News Service

The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur introduces new rooms

Located in the heart of the city, The Oberoi Rajvilas is a luxurious palace spread across 32 acres and the luxe destination has just gotten better. The property has just introduced new premier rooms, which perfectly combine privacy with rich comfort. The rooms comprise a 100-metre private garden, air-conditioned interiors, a lavish bed, a marble bathtub and, of course, an eight-metre-long private pool where they can soak up the sun on loungers.

Grand Mercure Jaipur Kukas to launch in 2028

The eighth Grand Mercure property in India is all set to launch in 2028 and promises guests an unmatched experience. The six-storey hotel will have 160 luxurious rooms, and exceptional food and beverage outlets, which include a restaurant, a bar and a specialty restaurant. Guests can also enjoy a relaxing spa, salon, gym and a swimming pool. The Grand Mercure Jaipur Kukas also hopes to offer a conference room and two banquet halls for meetings and conferences.

