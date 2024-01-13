Home Xplore

National transit pass is a double-edged sword

Centre has now launched a pan-India National Transit Pass System (NTPS) for seamless transit of forest produce such as timber, bamboo and others across the country.

Published: 13th January 2024

By Jitendra Choubey
NEW DELHI: The Union government appears to be in a hurry to increase the contribution of forests to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). After diluting forest laws last year to facilitate the ‘ease of doing business’, it has now launched a pan-India National Transit Pass System (NTPS) for seamless transit of forest produce such as timber, bamboo and others across the country.

The government claimed the NTPS would enable farmers who engage in agroforestry – planting trees along with crops – enhance income as well as the green cover. Farmers can transport such tree wood to other states without any hassle. However, environmentalists see in it another ploy to destroy the natural forest cover. “The diluted laws has led to massive destruction of trees in recorded forest regions. At the same time, it will promote growing of trees outside forests to maintain the green cover,” says Purnima Upadhyay, Nagpur based forest rights activist. Upadhyay is sceptical of the new system as it may potentially erode gram sabha rights over minor forest produce protected under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

Seamless supply of forest produce 
The NTPS envisages seamless circulation of transit passes to help monitor and maintain records of transit permits for inter- and intra-state transportation of timber and bamboo from private lands, government, private depot and other minor forest produce.

The system generates quick response (QR) coded transit permits, which will check gates across various states to verify the validity of the permits and allow seamless transit. Experimenting with the system, the government flagged off two vehicles – one from Gujarat to West Bengal and other from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu – carrying timber and forest produce to create awareness.

Earlier, the transit permits were issued for transport of forest produce based on state-specific transit rules, which was a time consuming process that hit commercial activities related to timber and other forest produce. Each state government has its own transit pass rule to check transportation of forest resources.
 The forest sector’s contribution to the country’s economy is quite low. A study shows that the current forest contribution to the country’s GDP is less than 1.5%. The government aims to scale it up to 3.4% by 2030. Hence the dilution of the forest conservation laws. 

Last year, the government amended the Forest Conservation Act,1980 to promote commercial activities on forest land such as construction, establishing of industries, tourism, etc., in forest areas.  In another move, it amended the Biodiversity Act 2002, which allegedly gives a free pass to the AYUSH or pharmaceutical industry to access forest produce and transport it, undermining the rights of the local communities.  Recently, the government started the Indian Forest & Wood Certification Scheme to provide environment labelling so as to promote the use of forest wood by both domestic and international consumers. 

