Norwegian Cruise Line reimagines private island in the Bahamas

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) ushers in a new era of ocean-bound luxury and island escapism with the unveiling of Norwegian Aqua and a bold reimagining of its private Bahama paradise

Miami was abuzz with celebration as Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet officially christened Norwegian Aqua, the newest and most innovative ship in NCL’s fleet. During the celebration, NCL also unveiled its ambitious plans to transform Great Stirrup Cay — the cruise line’s exclusive private island in the Bahamas — into a haven of more relaxation, more family-friendly activities and more immersive holiday experiences.

Set to debut in late 2025, the island’s upcoming enhancements promise to elevate the guest experience in ways both grand and grounded. Imagine stepping off your ship and being greeted by a sleek new multi-ship pier, a breezy welcome centre and a tram service that sweeps you straight into holiday mode — no fuss, just luxury.

At the heart of the island is an expansive poolside area complete with a swim-up bar, oversized heated pool and a dedicated splash zone for children. Whether you’re sipping a cocktail under the sun or watching your little ones frolic in water fountains, the new area invites guests of all ages to slow down and savour island time.