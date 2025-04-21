Know your body's nutrient requirements

A few months ago, 35-year-old Zubin from Kochi went to the hospital with gastric issues. His food pattern was erratic and he led a sedentary lifestyle. “The patient was struggling with sleeplessness and other health ailments. Upon investigation, we found that his triglycerides, liver fat, and cholesterol levels were high. He was on the brink of developing diabetes and the gastric issues were the result of his routine,” said Dr Manju George, chief dietician at VPS Lakeshore, Kochi, adding that the condition was reversed in three to four months with significant lifestyle changes and diet modifications.

Skipping breakfast, consumption of sugary foods, eating dinner late and snacking at midnight, along with the lack of physical activity, made him overweight as well. “Fatty liver and acidity were treated with the assistance of medications. We suggested a low-carbohydrate, high-protein, and low-fat food pattern. He was asked to drink more water and cut down on sugar, and have his dinner no later than 8pm,” she added.

In the review after a month, it was noticed that he lost three kilos. He then started physical activity and also took acidity medications. After two months, there was a decrease of 7-8 kg in weight. The patient started to feel better with dietary changes.

According to Dr Manju, maintaining a consistent diet is necessary to reverse health conditions caused by poor diet, obesity, and overnutrition. “The term malnutrition is a double-edged sword now, as it denotes undernutrition and overnutrition. Earlier, we used to address the issue of underweight more. Now, with better accessibility and availability of food, and changing culture – the online delivery system and sedentary lifestyle – the number of people suffering from obesity and chronic diseases caused by overnutrition have been on the rise in India,” she said.

According to the study ‘Overnutrition among schoolchildren in India: a review and meta-analysis’ published in the Lancet Global Health in March 2018, one in nine schoolchildren suffered from overnutrition.