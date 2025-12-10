Gilded rails of yuletide

As the mercury drops and the festive season approaches, the most discerning travellers are looking beyond crowded airports to embrace a more graceful, nostalgic mode of transport. The Christmas train journey—a seamless blend of dazzling winter scenery, gourmet dining and pure holiday spirit—has become the ultimate luxury escape. From the pursuit of meeting Santa in the Arctic Circle to sipping the decadence of hot cocoa on the go, here are five railway adventures that offer a memorable festive holiday.
BELMOND BRITISH PULLMAN
The UK-based Belmond British Pullman offers a series of elegant day excursions from London Victoria. In the run-up to Christmas, the train hosts lavish events such as the Christmas Lunch or journeys to famous Yuletide markets in cities like Bath or Lincoln. Passengers are treated to multi-course, seasonally inspired fine dining, complete with wine, champagne and live entertainment—all within the beautifully restored 1920s carriages. In the winter, it specifically runs festive day trips, including special routes to Christmas markets like those in Oxford or Winchester.
SANTA CLAUS EXPRESS
Perfect for families and those chasing the magic of a white Christmas, the Santa Claus Express is the definitive choice for anyone wishing to visit Finland. This overnight train departs from Helsinki, chugging northward through the frost-laden Finnish wilderness until it crosses the Arctic Circle and arrives directly at Rovaniemi, the official home to Santa Claus. Passengers can reserve private sleeper cabins, complete with en suite showers, waking up to the quiet beauty of Lapland.
THE POLAR EXPRESS TRAIN
Based on the beloved children’s tale, the licensed Polar Express Train Rides transform historic railway lines across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, into a literal journey to the North Pole. Guests are encouraged to wear pyjamas for the fully immersive, theatrical experience, featuring hot chocolate, storytelling and carols before the grand finale: a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus and the ceremonial presentation of the very first gift of Christmas, a silver bell.
NAPA VALLEY WINE TRAIN
California, USA’s popular tourist activity offers a distinctly American take on the holiday rail trip where the Napa Valley Wine Train winds through vineyards. Its seasonal schedule includes the family-friendly Santa Train Jolly Journey—geared to light up with Santa, cookies and hot cocoa—alongside the adult-oriented Gourmet Holiday Express. The latter option pairs the holiday vibes with the region’s famed culinary excellence, offering a unique, bespoke travel experience through the iconic California wine country as part of their festive tasting events on the rail.
VENICE SIMPLON-ORIENT-EXPRESS
This European train remains the unquestioned pinnacle of luxury rail travel. This is not simply a journey, but a moving work of art where the 1920s glamour of its vintage carriages—all polished marquetry, plush velvets and antique fittings—comes alive. While the train’s classic route links London and Venice, it often operates special winter and New Year’s itineraries to enchanting cities like Vienna or Budapest, complete with black-tie dinners, an endless flow of champagne and midnight revelry in the famous Bar Car 3674.