Gilded rails of yuletide

As the mercury drops and the festive season approaches, the most discerning travellers are looking beyond crowded airports to embrace a more graceful, nostalgic mode of transport. The Christmas train journey—a seamless blend of dazzling winter scenery, gourmet dining and pure holiday spirit—has become the ultimate luxury escape. From the pursuit of meeting Santa in the Arctic Circle to sipping the decadence of hot cocoa on the go, here are five railway adventures that offer a memorable festive holiday.

BELMOND BRITISH PULLMAN

The UK-based Belmond British Pullman offers a series of elegant day excursions from London Victoria. In the run-up to Christmas, the train hosts lavish events such as the Christmas Lunch or journeys to famous Yuletide markets in cities like Bath or Lincoln. Passengers are treated to multi-course, seasonally inspired fine dining, complete with wine, champagne and live entertainment—all within the beautifully restored 1920s carriages. In the winter, it specifically runs festive day trips, including special routes to Christmas markets like those in Oxford or Winchester.

SANTA CLAUS EXPRESS

Perfect for families and those chasing the magic of a white Christmas, the Santa Claus Express is the definitive choice for anyone wishing to visit Finland. This overnight train departs from Helsinki, chugging northward through the frost-laden Finnish wilderness until it crosses the Arctic Circle and arrives directly at Rovaniemi, the official home to Santa Claus. Passengers can reserve private sleeper cabins, complete with en suite showers, waking up to the quiet beauty of Lapland.