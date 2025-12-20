Understanding India's urban air pollution

In winter mornings in Delhi, the city often wakes up under a pall of grey. The skyline dissolves into haze, the sun appears dulled, and the air carries a faint, acrid bite. For residents, this is no longer an exceptional event but part of the quotidian rhythm of urban life. School assemblies are cancelled, joggers stay indoors, and elderly residents complain of breathlessness. Air pollution has become an inescapable presence in India’s large cities, shaping everyday behaviour in ways both subtle and severe.

Other cities such as Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Ghaziabad and Faridabad too routinely record alarming pollution levels. Understanding how they reached this point, and whether cleaner urban futures are possible, requires both scientific clarity and historical perspective. It also demands a willingness to interrogate the model of development that has shaped urban growth itself.

What makes urban air dangerous

Air pollution is complex overlap mixture of particles and gases. Of particular concern is PM2.5, microscopic particles small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. These particles originate from vehicle exhaust, coal-based power generation, industrial combustion, construction dust, and the open burning of biomass.

In Delhi, pollution peaks during winter due to a convergence of factors. Vehicular emissions remain high throughout the year, but colder temperatures slow atmospheric dispersion. Crop residue burning in neighbouring states adds a seasonal influx of smoke, while dust from construction and unpaved surfaces remains largely unchecked. Temperature inversions trap pollutants close to the ground.

The health consequences are cumulative. Long-term exposure increases the risk of pulmonary disease, stroke, chronic respiratory illness, and premature death.

Historical parallel

During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, Europe’s rapidly industrialising cities endured air pollution of a comparable, and in some cases worse, magnitude. For decades, London had coal smoke from homes, factories and power plants blanket the city. The situation turned worse in December 1952, when a prolonged cold spell combined with heavy coal burning produced the Great Smog. Visibility fell to near zero, transport halted, and an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 people died as a direct or indirect result.

Other European cities experienced similar afflictions. Manchester, Sheffield, the Ruhr industrial region, and parts of northern France were notorious for blackened buildings, persistent coughs, and skies permanently stained by soot.