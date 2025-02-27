How companies can stay ahead of modern cyber threats

BENGALURU: Once restricted only to large enterprises, now cyber attacks have become common on small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) too as attackers leverage automation, AI, and advanced evasion techniques to evade traditional defenses. SonicWall has released the 2025 SonicWall Annual Cyber Threat Report, which highlights that as attack surfaces expand and the time to exploit vulnerabilities shrinks, SMBs must prioritise proactive security measures.

“Threat actors are moving at an unprecedented pace, exploiting new vulnerabilities within days, while we’re observing that it takes some organisations 120 to 150 days to apply a critical patch,” said President and CEO Bob VanKirk. “Now more than ever businesses need the expertise of an MSP/MSSP backed by real-time threat monitoring and SOC capabilities. Legacy security solutions are no longer enough, businesses must adopt a new mindset to stay ahead of modern cyber threats.”

"Leveraging real-time threat intelligence, automation, and proactive defenCe strategies will help counteract emerging threats before they escalate," said Debasish Mukherjee, vice-president of sales APJ, at SonicWall.