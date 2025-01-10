Paid subscriptions soar, but OpenAI loses money!

NEW DELHI: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently shared a surprising admission on X (formerly Twitter) about the company’s financial difficulties surrounding ChatGPT Pro subscriptions.

Altman stated: “Insane thing: we are currently losing money on OpenAI Pro subscriptions! People use it much more than we expected.” This revelation has raised questions about the sustainability of OpenAI’s pricing model for its popular ChatGPT Pro service.

Pro and its popularity

The ChatGPT Pro subscription, which grants access to the advanced GPT-4 model, has rapidly gained traction worldwide, especially in India. At $200 per month (roughly ₹17,000), the Pro subscription offers professionals, businesses, and students significant benefits, such as faster response times, priority access during peak hours, and advanced GPT-4 capabilities. These features make it an attractive option for those seeking to improve productivity and creativity.

Irony: Financial strain of increased usage

Despite the strong uptake, Altman’s comments highlight a major challenge: usage levels have far exceeded OpenAI's initial projections. The high demand for Pro subscriptions has led to unsustainable operational costs. The GPT-4 model, like other large language models, requires vast amounts of computational power, which leads to escalating cloud computing and server costs. While the Pro subscription was designed to help offset these costs, the surge in usage has made it difficult for OpenAI to maintain profitability.