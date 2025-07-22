Triplet therapy offers a cure for cancers resistant to conventional treatments

When standard cancer treatments begin to fail, especially in aggressive or advanced stages, oncologists are increasingly turning to a newer strategy known as ‘triplet therapy’. Far from being just a combination of three drugs, this approach is designed to hit cancer from multiple angles at once — disrupting its growth, cutting off its support systems, and awakening the body’s own immune response. Triplet therapy, doctors say, is now emerging as a powerful option for cancers that were once considered extremely difficult to manage, such as metastatic prostate cancer and advanced head and neck cancers.

Triplet therapy works on the principle that cancer is not a static disease. It evolves, adapts, and finds new ways to bypass single-line or even double-line treatments. By using three agents, often from different therapeutic classes like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy — doctors can slow down or stall this progression. Each component is chosen not just for its individual effect, but for how well it complements the others. This approach is proving particularly useful in cancers that have grown resistant to conventional methods.

Low-dose strategy

One of the most promising applications of triplet therapy is in advanced or recurrent head and neck cancers. These cases are often difficult to treat, especially when the patient is not strong enough to undergo high-dose chemotherapy or radiation. In such scenarios, oncologists are using a low-intensity yet smartly engineered regimen. It includes oral metronomic chemotherapy — typically methotrexate and celecoxib — given continuously at low doses to minimise toxicity. Instead of the traditional “shock and kill” method of chemotherapy, this low-dose strategy steadily weakens the tumour by cutting off its blood supply (a process called anti-angiogenesis) and reducing its ability to recover.

Alongside this, a targeted therapy like erlotinib is added to inhibit the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), a common driver of cell growth in head and neck tumours. By blocking EGFR, cancer cell division slows dramatically. Completing the trio is low-dose nivolumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that helps the body’s own T-cells recognise and attack the tumour, even when the immune system has become exhausted or desensitised. According to Dr Sreenivas BJ, consultant medical oncologist at HCG Cancer Centre, this approach is not just about survival — it improves symptoms, preserves quality of life, and most importantly, is affordable and feasible even in low-resource settings. Patients who would have previously received only palliative care now have a shot at active disease control.

Meanwhile, another form of triplet therapy is showing promise in metastatic prostate cancer, particularly in patients whose disease continues to spread despite being on hormone therapy. This stage — known as metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer — is notoriously difficult to manage. Doctors are now using a strategy that combines androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), targeted drugs, and chemotherapy to push back the disease. ADT reduces levels of testosterone and other male hormones that prostate cancer cells rely on. However, many tumours eventually find ways to grow despite this hormonal suppression.

This is where targeted therapy comes in. Depending on the genetic mutations present in the tumour, drugs such as PARP inhibitors (like olaparib) may be added to exploit the cancer cells’ weakened DNA repair mechanisms. Chemotherapy, typically using docetaxel, then directly attacks fast-dividing cells and works synergistically with hormone therapy.

Dr Sai Vivek V, consultant in medical and haemato-oncology at Aster Whitefield Hospital, notes that this combination is not only delaying disease progression but also improving overall survival. In several cases, patients on this triplet regimen have lived longer and with better quality of life than those on standard therapy alone.

Risks and side effects

However, doctors believe that combining three potent agents naturally brings added complexity. Side effects differ based on the drugs used and the patient’s overall condition. In the head and neck cancer regimen, side effects tend to be milder like fatigue, mild nausea, or skin rash due to the use of low-dose medications. In prostate cancer, where drugs are stronger, the risks include reduced blood counts (raising infection risk), gastrointestinal issues, and fatigue. Targeted therapies, while precise, can also affect healthy cells with similar biological markers, sometimes leading to high blood pressure or changes in liver enzyme levels.

Doctors manage these risks through careful monitoring and dose adjustments. Supportive care is essential, including medications to boost blood counts, control nausea, or manage blood pressure. The goal is always to maintain the effectiveness of the treatment while keeping patients as comfortable and functional as possible, doctors explain.

Layered approach

What sets triplet therapy apart is its proactive, layered approach. Rather than waiting for one treatment to fail before adding another, oncologists say they are now designing therapies that strike on multiple fronts from the outset. This is a shift away from the traditional stepwise escalation model and reflects a more modern understanding of how cancer behaves in the body.

In India, where cost and access to care remain critical concerns, the head and neck cancer model using low-dose oral drugs offers an especially practical solution. At the same time, genetic testing is becoming more accessible, allowing oncologists to tailor prostate cancer treatments to the specific mutations in a patient’s tumour.

However, experts say that triplet therapies are not without challenges but they represent a major evolution in how we think about cancer treatment — less about ‘more drugs’, and more about smarter combinations.